Kyrgyzstan Kicks Off Major Highway Construction In Jalal-Abad


2025-06-30 05:12:12
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 30 . The construction of a 16-kilometer road, Kanysh-Kiya - Kara-Buura in the Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region, started, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Transport and Communication.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Kamchybek Tashiev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security; Absattar Syrgabayev, Minister of Transport and Communications; Tilek Tekebaev, Presidential Representative in Jalal-Abad region; along with local community members.

The project involves complex engineering tasks, including mountain blasting, bridge and culvert construction, and extensive earthworks. A total of 1.7 billion soms ($19.4 million) have been allocated from the national budget to finance the project.

The highway aims to boost the tourism potential of the Chatkal district. The construction is expected to be completed by the end of October 2026.

