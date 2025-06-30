No Russian Warships Off Crimea Coast Monday Morning
"There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov," the post says.
Two Russian warships remain deployed in the Mediterranean Sea, with no Kalibr cruise missile carriers among them.Read also: Ukrainian navy crew rescues civilians carried away by storm on inflatable rings
Also, during the past day, Russia allowed passage of several civil vessels through the Kerch Strait: three toward the Black Sea, and 11 – toward the Sea of Azov.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, Russia intends to build a seaport and a new railway in the occupied Crimea with China's assistance.
