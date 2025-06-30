No Russian Warships Off Crimea Coast Monday Morning

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to a report by the Ukrainian Navy as of 6:00 Kyiv time on Monday, as seen by Ukrinform.

"There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of ​​Azov," the post says.

Two Russian warships remain deployed in the Mediterranean Sea, with no Kalibr cruise missile carriers among them.

Also, during the past day, Russia allowed passage of several civil vessels through the Kerch Strait: three toward the Black Sea, and 11 – toward the Sea of ​​Azov.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, Russia intends to build a seaport and a new railway in the occupied Crimea with China's assistance.