Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
No Russian Warships Off Crimea Coast Monday Morning

No Russian Warships Off Crimea Coast Monday Morning


2025-06-30 05:11:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That's according to a report by the Ukrainian Navy as of 6:00 Kyiv time on Monday, as seen by Ukrinform.

"There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of ​​Azov," the post says.

Two Russian warships remain deployed in the Mediterranean Sea, with no Kalibr cruise missile carriers among them.

Read also: Ukrainian navy crew rescues civilians carried away by storm on inflatable rings

Also, during the past day, Russia allowed passage of several civil vessels through the Kerch Strait: three toward the Black Sea, and 11 – toward the Sea of ​​Azov.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service, Russia intends to build a seaport and a new railway in the occupied Crimea with China's assistance.

MENAFN30062025000193011044ID1109740339

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search