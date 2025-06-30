Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 15 Trucks Full Of Chechen Fighters Arrive In Mariupol

2025-06-30 05:11:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Petro Andriushchenko, Head of the Center for the Study of Occupation and former adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol. He also shared related videos and photos.

“More than 15 military trucks carrying Chechens arrived in Mariupol yesterday from Russian territory. According to our sources, they are expected to move to Zaporizhzhia region (in the Enerhodar/Melitopol/Vasylivka area) today or tomorrow for rotation,” Andriushchenko wrote.

He noted that this is the largest group of Chechen fighters recorded in Mariupol since 2023, further confirming the intensified military logistics role the city now plays.

Read also: Significant movement of enemy armor and troops observed in Mariupol

As previously reported, Russian occupying forces have turned Mariupol and surrounding settlements into a military logistics hub.

