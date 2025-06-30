Over 15 Trucks Full Of Chechen Fighters Arrive In Mariupol
“More than 15 military trucks carrying Chechens arrived in Mariupol yesterday from Russian territory. According to our sources, they are expected to move to Zaporizhzhia region (in the Enerhodar/Melitopol/Vasylivka area) today or tomorrow for rotation,” Andriushchenko wrote.
He noted that this is the largest group of Chechen fighters recorded in Mariupol since 2023, further confirming the intensified military logistics role the city now plays.Read also: Significant movement of enemy armor and troops observed in Mariupol
As previously reported, Russian occupying forces have turned Mariupol and surrounding settlements into a military logistics hub.
