Iran's Top Military Commander Questions Israel's Ceasefire Commitment

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Jun 30 (NNN-TASNIM) – Iran's top military commander, yesterday, questioned Israel's commitment to a recently agreed ceasefire, following 12 days of fighting, warning that Tehran was prepared to respond forcefully to any renewed aggression.

Abdolrahim Mousavi, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, made the remarks during a phone call with Saudi Defence Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, as the two discussed the conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

“We have serious doubts about the enemy's adherence to the ceasefire,” Mousavi said.“If aggression is repeated, we are fully prepared to respond decisively.”

He accused Israel and the United States of launching attacks on Iran, despite what he described as Tehran's restraint, including during indirect nuclear talks with Washington.

Saudi Arabia's defence chief condemned“aggression” against Iran and said, Riyadh had made efforts to help end the conflict. The two sides also agreed to maintain consultations, aimed at improving bilateral ties and promoting regional stability.

Separately, Iran's deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, said, Tehran had not scheduled any meeting with U.S. officials, rejecting recent claims by U.S. President Donald Trump, of upcoming nuclear talks, state media reported.

Speaking at the close of a NATO summit earlier this week, Trump said U.S. and Iranian officials would meet the following week to discuss a possible nuclear deal.

The conflict escalated on Jun 13, when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian territory, targeting military and nuclear facilities. The attacks killed senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, according to Iranian officials.

Iran retaliated with waves of missile and drone strikes against Israel. On Jun 22, U.S. forces bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities – Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. In response, Iran struck the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel was reached last Tuesday after nearly two weeks of fighting.– NNN-TASNIM