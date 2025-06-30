403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Expresses Sympathy With Sudan Over Gold Mine Collapse
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 30 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday expressed its sympathy with Sudan over gold mine collapse in the Howaid area, which resulted in number of worker deaths and injuries.
Kuwait extended its sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the families of the victims, government and people of the Sudan, expressing its full solidarity in this painful tragedy and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured, foreign ministry said in a statement.
Sudanese Company for Mineral Resources Ltd announced at least 11 people were killed and seven others injured when a well collapsed during an illegal gold prospecting operation in River Nile State, north of the country. (end)
ae
Kuwait extended its sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the families of the victims, government and people of the Sudan, expressing its full solidarity in this painful tragedy and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured, foreign ministry said in a statement.
Sudanese Company for Mineral Resources Ltd announced at least 11 people were killed and seven others injured when a well collapsed during an illegal gold prospecting operation in River Nile State, north of the country. (end)
ae
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment