Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Expresses Sympathy With Sudan Over Gold Mine Collapse


2025-06-30 05:07:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 30 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday expressed its sympathy with Sudan over gold mine collapse in the Howaid area, which resulted in number of worker deaths and injuries.
Kuwait extended its sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the families of the victims, government and people of the Sudan, expressing its full solidarity in this painful tragedy and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured, foreign ministry said in a statement.
Sudanese Company for Mineral Resources Ltd announced at least 11 people were killed and seven others injured when a well collapsed during an illegal gold prospecting operation in River Nile State, north of the country. (end)
ae


MENAFN30062025000071011013ID1109740254

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search