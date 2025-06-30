Srinagar Police Attaches Property Worth Rs 50 Lakhs Under NDPS Act

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday attached a residential property worth Rs 50 Lakhs of an drug peddler in Bemina area of Srinagar.

“In yet another decisive action against the menace of drugs in society and to dismantle the infrastructure supporting illegal narcotics network, Srinagar Police has attached a residential property-comprising a single-storeyed residential property -worth approximately *Rs 50 lakhs* belonging to a notorious drug peddler namely Hilal Ahmad Bhat S/o Abdul Majeed R/o sector- 7 Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina,” said a police statement.

The accused person is involved in case FIR No. 01/2025 u/s 8/20,29 NDPS Act, 111 BNS registered in Police Station Karan Nagar.

The said property has been established as having been acquired through proceeds of illicit drug trafficking. Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, the immovable property has been formally seized and attached.

The said property has been attached as per proper procedure under law.

It shall not be sold, transferred, or otherwise dealt with without prior permission from the competent authority.

The accused person has a history of drug peddling and was actively involved in supplying narcotics, especially targeting the local youth, thereby posing a serious threat to public health and safety.

This action is part of J&K Police's continued crackdown on drug trafficking networks.

By targeting and dismantling the financial infrastructure of such networks, Police aim to curb the spread of narcotics and safeguard the community.

Srinagar Police reiterates its unwavering commitment to eradicating drug abuse and appeals to the public for continued support. Citizens having information about drug-related activities are requested to contact the Police through the helpline number 9596770550.

Together, let us strive for a drug-free, safe, and healthy Srinagar.