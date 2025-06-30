Karnataka Congress Crisis: Surjewala To Meet Mlas Amid Dissent, Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz

MENAFN - Live Mint) Congress General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, will hold separate meetings with party legislators on Monday, amid signs of unrest within the ruling party, news agency PTI said on June 30.

The meetings have gained significance as several MLAs have recently voiced dissatisfaction over the government's functioning, the report said.

The development also comes at a time when speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka has resurfaced, following Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna's recent remarks hinting at 'revolutionary' political developments after September.

There is also talk within party circles of a possible cabinet reshuffle and a change of state Congress president.

"Yes, he is coming... There will definitely be meetings. He (Surjewala) has directly informed everyone. I've also received the programme and I'm informing all our MLAs," Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar told reporters on June 29.

Aland MLA BR Patil recently alleged bribery in the allotment of public housing under the Housing Department.

Kagwad MLA Raju Kage hinted at resigning, citing delays in developmental works and fund releases, while claiming the administration had 'completely collapsed'.

Their remarks have embarrassed the ruling Congress, with opposition BJP and JD(S) using the opportunity to accuse the government of "rampant corruption" and demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Siddaramaiah met both Patil and Kage on Wednesday after returning from New Delhi and reportedly assured them that their concerns would be addressed.

According to reports, the party leadership has asked Siddaramaiah to resolve the issues, take MLAs into confidence, and ensure no one makes public statements against the government.

There is growing pressure within the ruling Congress for a cabinet reshuffle as the government completes two years in office.

In the hands of the party high command: Kharge

On the question of changing the CM in Karnataka, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "It is in the hands of the party high command. No one can say what is going on in the high command. It is left to the high command and they have the right to take further action, but no one should create problems unnecessarily."

(With PTI inputs)



