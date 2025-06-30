403
Brazil Backs LGBTQIA+ Rights With New Policies And International Support
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has joined 14 other countries in signing a statement that supports the rights of LGBTQIA+ people. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this move in June 2025. Countries like Australia, Canada, and Portugal also signed the statement.
Together, these governments promised to fight discrimination and support equal rights for everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity. Brazil's laws already protect LGBTQIA+ people. Since 2013, same-sex couples have had the right to marry and adopt children.
In 2019, the Supreme Court made it illegal to discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. In February 2025, the Supreme Court decided that laws protecting victims of domestic violence also cover same-sex couples and transgender women.
The government has backed these legal changes with real funding. In 2024, Brazil invested about $1.6 million (BRL 8.5 million) in programs that help LGBTQIA+ people.
These programs give support to those who are homeless or abandoned and help others find jobs. The government's goal is to make sure LGBTQIA+ people have the same opportunities as everyone else.
Brazil has created several official groups to watch over these rights. The Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship runs programs and tracks cases of discrimination.
The National Council on the Rights of LGBTQIA+ People, set up in 2023, brings together government officials and community leaders to guide policy.
However, problems still exist. Some politicians have tried to pass laws that would limit LGBTQIA+ rights. Violence and discrimination against LGBTQIA+ people remain issues in many parts of the country. The government and courts are working to stop this, but change is slow.
Brazil's actions matter for business too. Companies that support diversity can attract more talent and reach new customers. But they also need to be aware of ongoing social challenges and legal risks.
Brazil's recent decisions show it wants to be a leader in protecting LGBTQIA+ rights. The country's new policies and international partnerships could help set an example for others.
At the same time, real challenges remain, and progress depends on both strong laws and changing attitudes.
