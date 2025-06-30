403
Canada Drops Digital Services Tax To Restart U.S. Trade Talks
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Canada has decided to cancel a planned tax on American technology companies. The Canadian government announced this decision on June 29, 2025, after the United States stopped all trade talks in response to the tax.
President Donald Trump called the tax a direct attack on the US and warned of new tariffs on Canadian goods. The canceled tax, called the Digital Services Tax (DST), would have charged big tech companies 3 percent of their revenue from digital services used by Canadians.
The tax targeted companies making over $820 million worldwide and more than $14.7 million in Canada from online services like social media, digital ads, and online marketplaces.
The DST would have applied to revenue from Canadian users, even if the company did not have offices in Canada. It also would have required companies to pay taxes on money earned since January 2022.
US tech giants such as Amazon, Google, Meta , and Apple would have paid most of this tax. The US government argued that the DST unfairly targeted American companies.
After the US stopped trade talks and threatened tariffs, Canada's leaders decided to remove the tax to get talks going again. Trade between Canada and the US is very important for both countries.
Canada Moves to Remove Digital Tax
Last year, Canada bought $349.4 billion in goods from the US and sold $412.7 billion to the US, according to official US Census Bureau data. Canadian officials said canceling the tax was necessary to protect this important trading relationship and to work on a new trade deal.
The government will introduce a law to officially remove the tax. Now, both countries plan to restart trade talks and hope to reach a new agreement by July 21, 2025. The talks will cover tariffs, market access, and other business issues.
This story shows how taxing digital companies can affect trade between countries. It also highlights how important US-Canada trade is for both economies. The outcome of these talks will impact businesses and consumers on both sides of the border.
Canada Moves to Remove Digital Tax
