Adhesive Tapes Market Growth And Strategy Outlook 2025-2030: Technological Innovations In High-Performance Tapes Present Business Opportunities
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|360
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$88.46 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$111.31 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Growing Demand from Packaging Industry E-Commerce Increasing Adoption of Adhesive Tape Films for Packaging Increasing Adoption in Automotive Industry Improvements in Healthcare Systems in Emerging Countries Increasing Use of Adhesive Tapes in Diverse End-Use Industries
- Raw Material Price Volatility in Adhesive Tape Manufacturing Stringent Environmental and Regulatory Policies
- Technological Innovations in High-Performance Tapes Potential Substitutes to Traditional Fastening Systems Support to European Green Deal for Adhesives & Sealants
- Technological Barriers to Meeting Performance Standards Supply Chain Disruptions and Raw Material Shortage
Company Profiles
- 3M Tesa Se Nitto Denko Corporation Lintec Corporation Ipg Avery Dennison Corporation Lohmann Nichiban Co. Ltd. Scapa Group plc (Mativ Holdings) Saint-Gobain S.A. Adhesives Research Shurtape Technologies, LLC Atp Adhesive Systems Ag Gergonne - the Adhesive Solution Orafol Europe GmbH Ppi Adhesive Products Wuhan Huaxia Nanfang Adhesive Tapes Co. Ltd. American Biltrite Inc. Teraoka Seisakusho Co. Ltd. Advance Tapes International Yem Chio Co. Ltd. Dermamed Coatings Company, LLC Cct (Coatings & Converting Technologies, LLC) Echotape Ajit Industries Fabo S.P.A. Adk Tapes
