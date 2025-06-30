'We're In Contact With Govt, Don't Think Pakistan Will Be Allowed To Compete In Men's Asia Cup': Hockey India Official
Rajgir, a historic city in Bihar, will host the Men's Asia Cup 2025 from August 29 to September 9 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium. Following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, Pakistan men's hockey team participation in the continental tournament is in jeopardy. With less than two months left for the tounament, the Hockey India is still awaiting government clearance for Pakistan men's hockey team's arrival in the country.
"We are in contact with the government, and we will follow whatever instructions it provides. As for the current situation, I don't think the Pakistan team will be allowed to participate," a Hockey India official told IANS when asked about the strife-torn nation's participation in the Asia Cup, in August.
The Men's Asia Cup 2025, will serve as a qualifying event for the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, set to be hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands. The winner of the tournament will earn a coveted spot in the World Cup.
Moreover, India will also host the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025, which will be played in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10. Pakistan's participation in the junior event in India is also in doubt due to the groundswell of demand for excluding them in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. They were grouped with archrivals India in the expanded 24-team tournament.
Pakistan men's hockey team last visited India in 2023 when the latter hosted the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian team beat Malaysia 4-3 in the final to claim a record fourth title.
