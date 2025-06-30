Seerat Kapoor Shares Secret Mantra Behind Healthy Skin, Fitness

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Actress Seerat Kapoor is revealing the secret behind her healthy and glowing skin. The actress has shared her personal morning ritual and skincare routine that keeps her looking radiant on and off the camera.

Talking about her fitness and skincare, she said, "I genuinely believe that beauty is an inside-out journey. If you treat your body well and are consistent with your efforts, your skin naturally radiates it. I don't rely too much on what's trending in the market or external treatments; my daily routine has never failed me, even in the most strenuous schedules”.

The actress starts her day with an antioxidant-rich vegetable smoothie that she prepares herself every morning.

She further mentioned,“After my workout, I always drink a Green Juice Recipe which includes Palak, celery, parsley, pudina, cucumber, ginger, and amla. Blend a gracious amount of each with water, mix well and beat the heat to its cooling properties. It's refreshing, flushes out toxins, keeps my skin clear, reduces stress on the body and gives me the perfect boost of energy to kickstart my day”.

The actress also maintains a clean, high-protein, and green-rich diet to support her active lifestyle. She usually stays away from outside junk food and aerated drinks. No excessive oil because she has realised that the skin reacts immediately to what one consumes.

She continued,“The more natural and clean your food is, the lighter you feel and look. Also, water is my best friend. I make sure to drink enough throughout the day because it keeps my skin supple and detoxifies the system. I'm very conscious about my meals and follow mindful proportions. I also allow myself to indulge once a week. No crash diets, a disciplined lifestyle, wholesome meals and natural, clean food, makes a huge difference to your skin and overall health”.

The actress also shared a treasured skincare secret passed down from her mother - a homemade rice water face mask that she swears by.“My mom taught me this recipe and it's been a part of my regime for years now. It's gentle, effective and keeps my skin naturally healthy”.

The ingredients include 1 big spoonful of raw rice, 1⁄2 a cup of water, 2 big spoons of aloe vera gel, 1 spoon of glycerine, 1 spoon of rose water and 1-2 vitamin E capsules

She also shared the method as she said,“I soak one big spoon of raw rice in half a cup of water overnight. In the morning, I take a spoon of that fermented water and mix it with two spoons of aloe vera gel, one spoon of glycerine, one spoon of rose water and two vitamin E capsules. I store this in the fridge and use it twice a day, especially as a mask before bedtime. It absorbs into the skin overnight and leaves it feeling fresh, nourished and youthful on waking up”.

Seerat's philosophy is simple - consistency, discipline and natural care.