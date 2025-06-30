Nordics Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Operators Like STACK Infrastructure, Bulk Infrastructure, And Ecodatacenter Are Expanding Aggressively Across Norway And Sweden
Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nordics Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the Nordics data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 119 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 35 upcoming data centers Location covered: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets 1/2 Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Key Market Highlights
- Sweden and Denmark together account for over 70% of upcoming rack capacity and area in the region. Finland is home to Google's largest data center in Europe. Sweden has the highest upcoming IT power capacity with 535 MW, led by EcoDataCenter and atNorth. EcoDataCenter and atNorth are among the largest existing and upcoming operators across the Nordic countries. Cost of power is 40-50% less than most of Europe, which is one of the major driving factors for data centers in this region. Operators like STACK Infrastructure, Bulk Infrastructure, and EcoDataCenter are expanding aggressively across Norway and Sweden.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (119 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (NDC2, Halden DC3) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (35 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Nordics Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- AQ Compute (Aquila Capital) AtlasEdge atNorth Bahnhof Basefarm (Orange) Binero Group Blix Solutions AS BlueFjords Borderlight (GoGreenHost) Borealis Bulk Infrastructure Cibicom CompassForge Ventures Conapto Creanova Datacenter Curanet Datalahti Digita Digital Realty DLX.DK EcoDataCenter Elementica Elisa Ember Equinix Evroc Ficolo GleSYS GlobalConnect Green Mountain GTT Communication (Interoute) Herman IT Hetzner Online Hyperco ITsjefen JN Data Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS) Lefdal Mine Datacenter Mediam Multigrid Nebius NNIT Northern Data-Hydro66 NSCALE Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS) Penta Infra Prime Data Centers Rise Institute SplitVision STACK Infrastructure STORESPEED Telenor Hafslund & HitecVision Telia Carrier Telia Group TerraHost Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat Verne WS Computing AS XTX Markets
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment