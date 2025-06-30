Nordics Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Operators Like STACK Infrastructure, Bulk Infrastructure, And Ecodatacenter Are Expanding Aggressively Across Norway And Sweden

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the comprehensive database covering the Nordic data center market, featuring an in-depth analysis of 119 existing and 35 upcoming colocation facilities in Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. This Excel-based product offers insights into white-floor space, IT load capacity, and retail colocation pricing, crucial for stakeholders like REITs, infrastructure providers, and consulting firms. Key market highlights reveal that Sweden and Denmark lead in rack capacity growth, with power costs 40-50% lower than the European average. Top operators like EcoDataCenter, atNorth, and STACK Infrastructure are expanding aggressively in the region.

This database product covers the Nordics data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 119 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 35 upcoming data centers

Location covered: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets 1/2

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation per kW pricing

Key Market Highlights



Sweden and Denmark together account for over 70% of upcoming rack capacity and area in the region.

Finland is home to Google's largest data center in Europe.

Sweden has the highest upcoming IT power capacity with 535 MW, led by EcoDataCenter and atNorth.

EcoDataCenter and atNorth are among the largest existing and upcoming operators across the Nordic countries.

Cost of power is 40-50% less than most of Europe, which is one of the major driving factors for data centers in this region. Operators like STACK Infrastructure, Bulk Infrastructure, and EcoDataCenter are expanding aggressively across Norway and Sweden.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (119 Facilities)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (NDC2, Halden DC3)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (35 Facilities)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Nordics Data Center Colocation Market Database include:



AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)

AtlasEdge

atNorth

Bahnhof

Basefarm (Orange)

Binero Group

Blix Solutions AS

BlueFjords

Borderlight (GoGreenHost)

Borealis

Bulk Infrastructure

Cibicom

CompassForge Ventures

Conapto

Creanova Datacenter

Curanet

Datalahti

Digita

Digital Realty

DLX.DK

EcoDataCenter

Elementica

Elisa

Ember

Equinix

Evroc

Ficolo

GleSYS

GlobalConnect

Green Mountain

GTT Communication (Interoute)

Herman IT

Hetzner Online

Hyperco

ITsjefen

JN Data

Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS)

Lefdal Mine Datacenter

Mediam

Multigrid

Nebius

NNIT

Northern Data-Hydro66

NSCALE

Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)

Penta Infra

Prime Data Centers

Rise Institute

SplitVision

STACK Infrastructure

STORESPEED

Telenor

Hafslund & HitecVision

Telia Carrier

Telia Group

TerraHost

Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat

Verne

WS Computing AS XTX Markets

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

