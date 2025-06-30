Norway Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2025: New Developments By Players Like NSCALE, AQ Compute, And WS Computing AS Are Expanding The Market Footprint

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive Norway Data Center Market Analysis with our Excel database, offering insights into 26 existing and 14 upcoming colocation data centers across key locations such as Oslo, Stavanger, and Trondheim. Discover detailed information on white-floor space, IT load capacity, and colocation pricing. Notable players like Green Mountain and STACK Infrastructure lead this market, with Oslo and Grimstad spearheading development initiatives. This in-depth analysis caters to data center REITs, construction contractors, infrastructure providers, and advisory firms seeking to capitalize on Norway's data center expansion.

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Norway Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database product covers the Norway data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 26 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 14 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Alvdal, Asker, Gaupne, Gismarvik, Halden, Honefoss, Jorpeland, Kalberg, Kjetsa, Maloy, Oslo, Ovrebo, Rjukan, Skien, Stavanger, Telemark, Trondheim, Undheim.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets 1/2

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation per kW pricing

Key Market Highlights



Oslo and Grimstad lead the upcoming data center development in Norway, accounting for over 50% of the total planned power capacity.

Green Mountain is the largest data center operator in the region, followed by STACK Infrastructure and Bulk Infrastructure.

Most of the existing rack capacity is focused around Oslo.

Existing data center capacity in Norway is around 300 MW at full build. New developments by players like NSCALE, AQ Compute, and WS Computing AS are expanding the market footprint.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (26 Facilities)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (DC3 or Hobol Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (14 Facilities)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Norway Data Center Colocation Market Database include:



AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)

Basefarm (Orange)

Blix Solutions AS

BlueFjords

Bulk Infrastructure

Green Mountain

Hafslund & HitecVision

ITsjefen

Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS)

Lefdal Mine Datacenter

NSCALE

STACK Infrastructure

STORESPEED

Telia Carrier

Telenor

TerraHost WS Computing AS (Skanska - Contractor)

Key Topics Covered:



About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

For more information about this database visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900