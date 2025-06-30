Norway Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2025: New Developments By Players Like NSCALE, AQ Compute, And WS Computing AS Are Expanding The Market Footprint
Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Norway Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the Norway data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 26 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 14 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Alvdal, Asker, Gaupne, Gismarvik, Halden, Honefoss, Jorpeland, Kalberg, Kjetsa, Maloy, Oslo, Ovrebo, Rjukan, Skien, Stavanger, Telemark, Trondheim, Undheim. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets 1/2 Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Key Market Highlights
- Oslo and Grimstad lead the upcoming data center development in Norway, accounting for over 50% of the total planned power capacity. Green Mountain is the largest data center operator in the region, followed by STACK Infrastructure and Bulk Infrastructure. Most of the existing rack capacity is focused around Oslo. Existing data center capacity in Norway is around 300 MW at full build. New developments by players like NSCALE, AQ Compute, and WS Computing AS are expanding the market footprint.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (26 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (DC3 or Hobol Data Center) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (14 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Norway Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- AQ Compute (Aquila Capital) Basefarm (Orange) Blix Solutions AS BlueFjords Bulk Infrastructure Green Mountain Hafslund & HitecVision ITsjefen Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS) Lefdal Mine Datacenter NSCALE STACK Infrastructure STORESPEED Telia Carrier Telenor TerraHost WS Computing AS (Skanska - Contractor)
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
For more information about this database visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment