Switzerland Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Green Datacenter And STACK Infrastructure Are Adding High-Density, Large-Scale Facilities, Showing Strong Investment
This database product covers the Switzerland data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 62 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Le Noirmont, Basel, Bern, Biel, Crissier, Gais, Geneva, Lausanne,Lucerne, Lupfig, Manno, Melano, Montreux, Morbio Inferiore, Satigny, Winterthur, Zug, Zurich. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets 1/2 Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Key Market Highlights
- The existing IT power capacity is around 300 MW, while upcoming capacity is about 85 MW. Most new data centers are planned around Zurich, showing strong regional focus. STACK Infrastructure, Digital Realty, and Green Datacenter are the top players in both existing and upcoming markets. The existing rack capacity is over 4 times larger than the upcoming capacity, showing that the market is still growing steadily. Green Datacenter and STACK Infrastructure are adding high-density, large-scale facilities, showing strong investment.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (62 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (4 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Switzerland Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- Alpine DC AtlasEdge Bancadati SA BrainServe CDROM CKW ColoBale Data11 DataCenter Winterthur DATAWIRE Digital Realty Equinix GIB-Solutions Green Datacenter Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group) HiHo hosttech INFOMANIAK IWB Lumen Technologies Moresi NorthC NTS Workspace nLighten NTT DATA Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG STACK Infrastructure SWISSCOLOCATION Swisscom Vantage Data Centers
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
