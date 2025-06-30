Switzerland Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Green Datacenter And STACK Infrastructure Are Adding High-Density, Large-Scale Facilities, Showing Strong Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the comprehensive Switzerland data center market portfolio through this new database, featuring in-depth analysis of 62 existing and 4 upcoming colocation data centers in locations such as Zurich, Geneva, and Basel. Understand market dynamics with detailed insights on current and future IT load capacities, retail and wholesale colocation pricing, and key players like STACK Infrastructure and Digital Realty. This essential resource highlights a total IT power capacity of approximately 300 MW, with an additional 85 MW expected by 2025-2029. Ideal for data center REITs, contractors, and infrastructure providers.

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database product covers the Switzerland data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 62 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Le Noirmont, Basel, Bern, Biel, Crissier, Gais, Geneva, Lausanne,Lucerne, Lupfig, Manno, Melano, Montreux, Morbio Inferiore, Satigny, Winterthur, Zug, Zurich.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets 1/2

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation per kW pricing

Key Market Highlights



The existing IT power capacity is around 300 MW, while upcoming capacity is about 85 MW.

Most new data centers are planned around Zurich, showing strong regional focus.

STACK Infrastructure, Digital Realty, and Green Datacenter are the top players in both existing and upcoming markets.

The existing rack capacity is over 4 times larger than the upcoming capacity, showing that the market is still growing steadily. Green Datacenter and STACK Infrastructure are adding high-density, large-scale facilities, showing strong investment.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (62 Facilities)



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (4 Facilities)



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Switzerland Data Center Colocation Market Database include:



Alpine DC

AtlasEdge

Bancadati SA

BrainServe

CDROM

CKW

ColoBale

Data11

DataCenter Winterthur

DATAWIRE

Digital Realty

Equinix

GIB-Solutions

Green Datacenter

Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group)

HiHo

hosttech

INFOMANIAK

IWB

Lumen Technologies

Moresi

NorthC

NTS Workspace

nLighten

NTT DATA

Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG

STACK Infrastructure

SWISSCOLOCATION

Swisscom Vantage Data Centers

Key Topics Covered:



About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

For more information about this database visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900