Corporate Carsharing Fleet Set To Nearly Double By 2029
Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carsharing Telematics Market - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The public carsharing fleet to reach 755,000 vehicles worldwide in 2029 Carsharing is a decentralised car rental service focusing on short-term rentals that supplements other modes of transport including walking, cycling and public transport. Carsharing aims to provide an alternative to individual car ownership without restricting mobility by providing affordable car access.
Carsharing Organisations (CSOs) offer members access to a fleet of shared cars from unattended self-service locations. Today, most CSOs worldwide use stationbased networks with round-trip rental. This operational model requires members to return a vehicle to the same designated station from which it was accessed.
Many CSOs also offer oneway carsharing that enables users to return the car to any station operated by the CSO. Another model that is gaining in popularity is free-floating carsharing, which allows members to pick up and drop off cars anywhere within a designated area or zone. The ability to access available cars instantly without prior booking and no need to schedule a return time makes this type of service attractive for short trips. In some regions, more cars are now dedicated to free-floating carsharing than station-based carsharing.
Telematics systems and smartphones are key enablers of carsharing services. In-car hardware technologies for carsharing services comprise a telematics device and an RFID reader for capturing trip data, enabling fleet management and granting access to the car through an RFID smartcard or smartphone app. Additional hardware solutions such as damage sensors and smoke detectors can be installed to protect the vehicles, improve user behaviour and reduce accidents.
Software platforms include complete IT systems that can support all the operational activities of a CSO ranging from management of in-vehicle equipment, fleet management, booking management, billing, as well as operations supervision via dashboards and data analytics.
Leading vendors of hardware and software platforms include Invers, Vulog, Convadis, Targa Telematics, OCTO Telematics, Humax, Ridecell, Optimum (by Shiftmove), Mobility Tech Green, Atom Mobility, CT Mobility, MOQO and Astus. Leading hardware telematics vendors such as Teltonika Telematics and Ruptela also serve the market. Several carsharing technology vendors also target the corporate carsharing market that aims to increase corporate carpool availability and reduce mobility costs.
Many carsharing technology vendors partner with other actors to expand their offerings and strengthen their value proposition. Commercial carsharing services are offered by specialist carsharing companies, car rental companies, carmakers and other actors such as public transport operators. Examples of specialised CSOs include Times Car in Japan; Socar in South Korea; Communauto and Evo Car Share in Canada; Miles, stadtmobil and Cambio in Germany; MyWheels and Greenwheels in the Netherlands; Enjoy in Italy; Mobility Cooperative in Switzerland; Citiz in France; Traficar in Poland; TikTak in Turkey; and GoGet in Australia. Car rental CSOs include Sixt Share (owned by Sixt), Zipcar (owned by Avis Budget Group), Europcar On Demand (owned by Europcar Mobility Group) and G Car (owned by Lotte Rental). Examples of leading CSOs backed by carmakers include Free2move (owned by Stellantis), Kinto Share (owned by Toyota), Mobilize Share (owned by Renault) and Wible (owned by Kia).
The carsharing market is expected to grow in the coming years. The research estimates that the total number of carsharing members worldwide reached 84.8 million at the end of 2024. At the same time, the total carsharing fleet had reached about 494,000 vehicles.
The research forecasts that carsharing membership will grow to about 138.3 million globally by the end of 2029 and the total carsharing fleet will then reach about 755,000 cars. The corporate carsharing market is moreover estimated to 142,000 vehicles at year-end 2024 and is forecasted to reach about 270,000 vehicles in 2029.
Europe and Asia-Pacific represent the majority of all carsharing programmes and the number of carsharing vehicles from an international perspective. The frontrunning markets include Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Japan, South Korea, China and Russia.
Highlights from the report
- Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies. New data on carsharing fleets and members worldwide. Comprehensive overview of the carsharing telematics value chain. In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments. Detailed profiles of 35 carsharing technology vendors and their propositions. Case studies of 70 carsharing initiatives from specialist CSOs, car rental companies and car OEMs. Market forecasts by region lasting until 2029.
The report answers the following questions
- What is the current status of the carsharing industry? Which are the leading carsharing telematics and technology providers? How are carmakers positioning themselves on the carsharing market? What business models are used by carsharing companies? What technology choices are there for carsharing operators? What carsharing services are available from leading carsharing providers today? How will the market evolve in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and other parts of the world?: How will the corporate carsharing market evolve in the upcoming years?
Key Topics Covered:
Cars and Personal Mobility Services
- Global trends influencing the automotive industry
- Peak car use and car ownership The sharing economy
- Overview of carsharing services Carsharing operational models
- Vehicle segment Tracking segment Network segment Service segment
Carsharing Organisations
Specialist carsharing companies in Europe
- 4Mobility Autonapul Bolt Drive Cambio Citiz CityBee Co Wheels Deer Enjoy Flinkster GreenMobility Greenwheels Hyre Miles Mobility Cooperative MOL Limo MyWheels OKQ8 Bilpool Panek Poppy RideNow Stadtmobil Traficar Voltio
Specialist carsharing companies in North America
- BlueLA powered by Blink Mobility Communauto Envoy Evo Car Share Hourcar and Evie Modo
Specialist carsharing companies in Asia-Pacific
- BlueSG EVCARD GoGet Liandongyun Mevo Mitsui Car Shares Popcar Socar Times Car
Specialist carsharing companies in ROW
- Awto Carmine Delimobil Ekar GoTo iDrive Keko TikTak Turbi Udrive Yandex Drive
Car Rental and Leasing Companies
- Avis Budget Group
- Zipcar
- E+Share Drivalia
- Enterprise Car Share Enterprise Car Club
- Europcar On Demand GoCar
- Hertz 24/7
- G Car
- ORIX CarShare
- Sixt Share
Car OEM Mobility Service Initiatives
- Ford's mobility projects and services Hyundai Motor Group's carsharing and mobility programmes Mobility concepts from the Volkswagen Group Nissan carsharing services Renault Group's carsharing initiatives and Mobilize Stellantis and its mobility brand Free2move Toyota mobility services platform and Kinto services Volvo On Demand
Technology Vendors
End-to-end carsharing solutions
- 2hire BMW Group Humax Mobility Tech Green MoboKey OCTO Telematics OpenFleet Optimum (by Shiftmove) RentalMatics Targa Telematics Vulog WeGo Carsharing World Wide Mobility
Carsharing software platforms
- Atom Mobility Autofleet Cantamen CT Mobility Eccocar Fleetster Glide.io Good Travel Software Launch Mobility MOQO Ridecell Wunder Mobility Zemtu
In-vehicle systems
- Astus Bosch Convadis Geotab Invers MySmartObject Ruptela Teltonika Telematics WITTE:digital
Market Forecasts and Trends
- Carsharing market forecasts Mergers and acquisitions in the carsharing telematics space Market trends
- Carsharing is becoming increasingly integrated with other mobility services Carsharing operators collaborate with each other to expand coverage Carsharing and public transport ecosystems to converge Relationships with cities are becoming more important for CSOs Electric cars are a natural fit for carsharing Free-floating carsharing services on the rise Hybrid station-based and free-floating models show promise Autonomous cars are expected to change the playing field for carsharing Carsharing becomes a popular means to reduce corporate mobility costs Last mile carsharing add-on services are emerging in Europe Carsharing operators introduce new pricing models Shared mobility operators are increasingly offering more similar services Carsharing operators focus increasingly on profitability Moving vehicles between different services improves the utilisation rate AI technologies are increasingly leveraged by carsharing operators
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment