Corporate Carsharing Fleet Set To Nearly Double By 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Forecasts project 755,000 vehicles in public carsharing fleets worldwide by 2029, up from 494,000 in 2024. Membership expected to hit 138.3 million. Europe's and Asia-Pacific's markets lead growth. Telematics technology emerges as key enabler.

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carsharing Telematics Market - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The public carsharing fleet to reach 755,000 vehicles worldwide in 2029 Carsharing is a decentralised car rental service focusing on short-term rentals that supplements other modes of transport including walking, cycling and public transport. Carsharing aims to provide an alternative to individual car ownership without restricting mobility by providing affordable car access.

Carsharing Organisations (CSOs) offer members access to a fleet of shared cars from unattended self-service locations. Today, most CSOs worldwide use stationbased networks with round-trip rental. This operational model requires members to return a vehicle to the same designated station from which it was accessed.

Many CSOs also offer oneway carsharing that enables users to return the car to any station operated by the CSO. Another model that is gaining in popularity is free-floating carsharing, which allows members to pick up and drop off cars anywhere within a designated area or zone. The ability to access available cars instantly without prior booking and no need to schedule a return time makes this type of service attractive for short trips. In some regions, more cars are now dedicated to free-floating carsharing than station-based carsharing.

Telematics systems and smartphones are key enablers of carsharing services. In-car hardware technologies for carsharing services comprise a telematics device and an RFID reader for capturing trip data, enabling fleet management and granting access to the car through an RFID smartcard or smartphone app. Additional hardware solutions such as damage sensors and smoke detectors can be installed to protect the vehicles, improve user behaviour and reduce accidents.

Software platforms include complete IT systems that can support all the operational activities of a CSO ranging from management of in-vehicle equipment, fleet management, booking management, billing, as well as operations supervision via dashboards and data analytics.

Leading vendors of hardware and software platforms include Invers, Vulog, Convadis, Targa Telematics, OCTO Telematics, Humax, Ridecell, Optimum (by Shiftmove), Mobility Tech Green, Atom Mobility, CT Mobility, MOQO and Astus. Leading hardware telematics vendors such as Teltonika Telematics and Ruptela also serve the market. Several carsharing technology vendors also target the corporate carsharing market that aims to increase corporate carpool availability and reduce mobility costs.

Many carsharing technology vendors partner with other actors to expand their offerings and strengthen their value proposition. Commercial carsharing services are offered by specialist carsharing companies, car rental companies, carmakers and other actors such as public transport operators. Examples of specialised CSOs include Times Car in Japan; Socar in South Korea; Communauto and Evo Car Share in Canada; Miles, stadtmobil and Cambio in Germany; MyWheels and Greenwheels in the Netherlands; Enjoy in Italy; Mobility Cooperative in Switzerland; Citiz in France; Traficar in Poland; TikTak in Turkey; and GoGet in Australia. Car rental CSOs include Sixt Share (owned by Sixt), Zipcar (owned by Avis Budget Group), Europcar On Demand (owned by Europcar Mobility Group) and G Car (owned by Lotte Rental). Examples of leading CSOs backed by carmakers include Free2move (owned by Stellantis), Kinto Share (owned by Toyota), Mobilize Share (owned by Renault) and Wible (owned by Kia).

The carsharing market is expected to grow in the coming years. The research estimates that the total number of carsharing members worldwide reached 84.8 million at the end of 2024. At the same time, the total carsharing fleet had reached about 494,000 vehicles.

The research forecasts that carsharing membership will grow to about 138.3 million globally by the end of 2029 and the total carsharing fleet will then reach about 755,000 cars. The corporate carsharing market is moreover estimated to 142,000 vehicles at year-end 2024 and is forecasted to reach about 270,000 vehicles in 2029.

Europe and Asia-Pacific represent the majority of all carsharing programmes and the number of carsharing vehicles from an international perspective. The frontrunning markets include Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Japan, South Korea, China and Russia.

Highlights from the report



Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on carsharing fleets and members worldwide.

Comprehensive overview of the carsharing telematics value chain.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Detailed profiles of 35 carsharing technology vendors and their propositions.

Case studies of 70 carsharing initiatives from specialist CSOs, car rental companies and car OEMs. Market forecasts by region lasting until 2029.

The report answers the following questions



What is the current status of the carsharing industry?

Which are the leading carsharing telematics and technology providers?

How are carmakers positioning themselves on the carsharing market?

What business models are used by carsharing companies?

What technology choices are there for carsharing operators?

What carsharing services are available from leading carsharing providers today?

How will the market evolve in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and other parts of the world?: How will the corporate carsharing market evolve in the upcoming years?

Key Topics Covered:

Cars and Personal Mobility Services



Global trends influencing the automotive industry



Peak car use and car ownership

The sharing economy

Car-based mobility services



Overview of carsharing services

Carsharing operational models

Carsharing services worldwide

Car telematics infrastructure



Vehicle segment



Tracking segment



Network segment Service segment

Carsharing Organisations

Specialist carsharing companies in Europe



4Mobility

Autonapul

Bolt Drive

Cambio

Citiz

CityBee

Co Wheels

Deer

Enjoy

Flinkster

GreenMobility

Greenwheels

Hyre

Miles

Mobility Cooperative

MOL Limo

MyWheels

OKQ8 Bilpool

Panek

Poppy

RideNow

Stadtmobil

Traficar Voltio

Specialist carsharing companies in North America



BlueLA powered by Blink Mobility

Communauto

Envoy

Evo Car Share

Hourcar and Evie Modo

Specialist carsharing companies in Asia-Pacific



BlueSG

EVCARD

GoGet

Liandongyun

Mevo

Mitsui Car Shares

Popcar

Socar Times Car

Specialist carsharing companies in ROW



Awto

Carmine

Delimobil

Ekar

GoTo

iDrive

Keko

TikTak

Turbi

Udrive Yandex Drive

Car Rental and Leasing Companies



Avis Budget Group

Zipcar

Drivalia

E+Share Drivalia

Enterprise Mobility



Enterprise Car Share

Enterprise Car Club

Europcar Mobility Group



Europcar On Demand

GoCar

Hertz Global Holdings

Hertz 24/7

Lotte Rental

G Car

ORIX Auto Corporation

ORIX CarShare

Sixt Group

Sixt Share

Arval Ayvens

Car OEM Mobility Service Initiatives



Ford's mobility projects and services

Hyundai Motor Group's carsharing and mobility programmes

Mobility concepts from the Volkswagen Group

Nissan carsharing services

Renault Group's carsharing initiatives and Mobilize

Stellantis and its mobility brand Free2move

Toyota mobility services platform and Kinto services Volvo On Demand

Technology Vendors

End-to-end carsharing solutions



2hire

BMW Group

Humax

Mobility Tech Green

MoboKey

OCTO Telematics

OpenFleet

Optimum (by Shiftmove)

RentalMatics

Targa Telematics

Vulog

WeGo Carsharing World Wide Mobility

Carsharing software platforms



Atom Mobility

Autofleet

Cantamen

CT Mobility

Eccocar

Fleetster

Glide.io

Good Travel Software

Launch Mobility

MOQO

Ridecell

Wunder Mobility Zemtu

In-vehicle systems



Astus

Bosch

Convadis

Geotab

Invers

MySmartObject

Ruptela

Teltonika Telematics WITTE:digital

Market Forecasts and Trends



Carsharing market forecasts

Mergers and acquisitions in the carsharing telematics space

Market trends



Carsharing is becoming increasingly integrated with other mobility services



Carsharing operators collaborate with each other to expand coverage



Carsharing and public transport ecosystems to converge



Relationships with cities are becoming more important for CSOs



Electric cars are a natural fit for carsharing



Free-floating carsharing services on the rise



Hybrid station-based and free-floating models show promise



Autonomous cars are expected to change the playing field for carsharing



Carsharing becomes a popular means to reduce corporate mobility costs



Last mile carsharing add-on services are emerging in Europe



Carsharing operators introduce new pricing models



Shared mobility operators are increasingly offering more similar services



Carsharing operators focus increasingly on profitability



Moving vehicles between different services improves the utilisation rate AI technologies are increasingly leveraged by carsharing operators

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900