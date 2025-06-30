Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poll indicates more Russians embracing US


2025-06-30 04:13:50
(MENAFN) A recent survey by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) reveals that Russian attitudes toward the United States have become more positive over the past decade, though overall opinions remain largely negative. The poll, conducted in early June among 1,500 Russians nationwide, shows a notable change since 2015.

The share of respondents with a positive view of the US has nearly doubled, rising to 18% from 10% ten years ago. Meanwhile, those expressing negative opinions fell from 38% to 31%. Indifference toward the US also declined, dropping from 46% to 40%, and 11% of participants said they were unsure about their stance.

Despite these shifts, expectations for the future of Russia-US relations are mixed. About 31% believe there is potential for improvement, 7% expect relations to worsen, 39% foresee no change, and 23% remain uncertain.

Almost half of those surveyed (48%) think that friendly ties between Moscow and Washington could eventually be established, citing conditions such as an end to the Ukraine conflict, dialogue, mutual understanding, and restored trust.

Regarding foreign policy direction, 61% support closer, friendlier relations with the US, while 31% doubt this is possible due to fundamental differences in values and mentality.

When asked about US President Donald Trump, 36% viewed him positively, 26% negatively, 47% believed his decisions were emotional, and 28% considered them rational.

