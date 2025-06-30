Logo Established For The“Japan Creator Support Fund” To Support The Global Success Of Japan's Next-Generation Creators...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--The Japan Arts Council (President: Mariko Hasegawa), with funding from the Agency for Cultural Affairs, has established the Japan Creator Support Fund to support projects nurturing Japan's diverse creators and artists, and to support cultural facilities' function enhancement. We are pleased to announce that the logo for the Fund has been established and that the English-language global website, which is promoting this project overseas, has been officially launched on Monday, June 30, 2025. A promotional video for international audiences is also now available on the website.

About the Japan Creator Support Fund

The Japan Creator Support Fund was established within the Japan Arts Council through the supplementary budget for FY2023 by the Agency for Cultural Affairs to support initiatives for Japan-based creators and artists, and to support cultural facilities' function enhancement. Leveraging this Fund,“Support Programs for Creator Development & Cultural Facilities Function Enhancement” has been implemented since FY2024, where 42 projects were selected, supporting a wide range of creative genres, including manga, animation, games, performing arts, contemporary art, and traditional performing arts. It aims to foster the global success of over 600 emerging Japanese creators and artists. Additionally, the“Creator Support Program (Program Development & Implementation)” was newly established through the FY2024 supplementary budget. Furthermore, we will promote the“Japan Creator Support Fund for Entertainment, International Outreach Program (Long-Term Projects)” using subsidies allocated under the FY2024 supplementary budget by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). (For details on each initiative under the Fund, please refer to the attached appendix.)

Logo Established -- Inspired by the“Plane”

A new logo has been established using the motif of a“plane.” In geometry, a plane is a flat surface that extends infinitely. The design concept envisions Japanese creators, artists, and cultural arts boldly crossing borders and venturing out into the world. The plane evokes a sense of limitless expansion in all directions and represents the spread of new creativity originating in Japan.

In addition to the main logo for the Fund as a whole, individual logos were also created for the Fund's four support programs:



The Creator & Artist Development Support Program [FOR CREATORS]

The Support Program for Cultural Facilities Function Enhancement [FOR CULTURAL FACILITIES]

The Creator Support Program (Program Development & Implementation) [FOR CREATOR DEVELOPMENT] The Japan Creator Support Fund for Entertainment, International Outreach Program (Long-Term Projects) funded by METI [FOR ENTERTAINMENT]

Global Website Launched

The website provides an overview of the Fund, including the four support programs offered and the projects selected under each category. Each project page features links to each project's dedicated website and social media accounts, as well as information on participating creators and advisors. A promotional video about the fund is also available on the website. In addition, the site will be updated as needed with information on the progress of each project. It will also share details on upcoming exhibitions, performances, and other events held not only in Japan but internationally as well. The website is available in both English and Japanese.

Launch Date: Monday, June 30, 2025, 15:00.

URL:

Mid-Term Report Meeting for the“Support Programs for Creator Development & Cultural Facilities Function Enhancement”

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, the Japan Arts Council held a mid-term report meeting for the“Support Programs for Creator Development & Cultural Facilities Function Enhancement.” Representatives from eight of the 42 selected projects presented activity reports, followed by a roundtable discussion featuring seven up-and-coming Japanese creators active across various genres. The event concluded with a networking session to encourage future collaboration.

Date & Time: Thursday, June 5, 2025, 3:00 pm - 6:25 pm

Venue: 3rd Floor Auditorium, Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT)

