Trump Tariffs Could Cost Switzerland CHF17.5Bn, Economist Warns

This would correspond to around CHF2,000 per person in Switzerland (population 8.8 million). This estimate is based on the scenario that Trump sticks to the tariffs he announced in spring.“Uncertainty is poison for the economy,” the director of the Economic Research Centre at ETH Zurich told Blick on Monday.
“For example, we don't know what will happen on July 9, which tariffs will actually be imposed and how high they will be,” he declared.More More Switzerland and US agree to accelerate tariff talks
This content was published on May 10, 2025 After a meeting with US ministers in Geneva on Friday, the Swiss president intends to present Washington with a declaration of intent in the next two weeks.Read more: Switzerland and US agree to accelerate tariff talk
