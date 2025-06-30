Trump Tariffs Could Cost Switzerland CHF17.5Bn, Economist Warns

Deutsch de KOF-Leiter: Zollstreit könnte Schweiz 17,5 Milliarden kosten Original Read more: KOF-Leiter: Zollstreit könnte Schweiz 17,5 Milliarden koste

MENAFN - Swissinfo) An escalating tariff dispute under Donald Trump's US administration could cost the Swiss economy up to CHF17.5 billion ($22 billion) in 2026, according to KOF economist Jan-Egbert Sturm. This content was published on June 30, 2025 - 08:58 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

This would correspond to around CHF2,000 per person in Switzerland (population 8.8 million). This estimate is based on the scenario that Trump sticks to the tariffs he announced in spring.“Uncertainty is poison for the economy,” the director of the Economic Research Centre at ETH Zurich told Blick on Monday.

“For example, we don't know what will happen on July 9, which tariffs will actually be imposed and how high they will be,” he declared.

