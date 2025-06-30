Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bezos attempts cashing in on Musk-Trump dispute

2025-06-30 04:05:41
(MENAFN) Billionaire Jeff Bezos is aiming to secure additional government contracts for his space company, Blue Origin, in light of the recent public feud between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, according to the Wall Street Journal. Sources familiar with the matter say Bezos met with Trump multiple times in June, while Blue Origin’s CEO, Dave Limp, also held talks with the president’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles.

This move follows a sharp public dispute earlier this month between Musk and Trump over the president’s tax and spending bill, which escalated into a social media exchange of insults. Blue Origin and Musk’s SpaceX have been longtime competitors, but SpaceX has pulled ahead, becoming NASA’s primary contractor and securing a $5.9 billion deal with the US Space Force for future missions. In comparison, Blue Origin holds a $2.4 billion contract for fewer launches.

The WSJ also reported that Trump and Bezos discussed the president’s ambition for a crewed Moon mission during his term. Bezos reportedly invited Trump to his upcoming wedding in Venice, but Trump declined due to scheduling conflicts.

The Musk-Trump rift began after Musk stepped down as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk criticized Trump’s budget bill as harmful to federal efficiency efforts and accused the former president of ingratitude, even supporting calls for his impeachment and threatening to ground SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft. Trump retaliated by accusing Musk of losing his mind and blamed their falling out on the end of electric vehicle incentives that had benefited Tesla. Musk later linked Trump to Jeffrey Epstein in a now-deleted social media post but expressed regret for some of his comments, saying they went too far.

