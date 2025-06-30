Smartee Unveils 'Live Update' To Slash Treatment Planning Time From Days To Seconds

Historically, modifying treatment plans involved time-consuming workflows. Clinicians either left notes for technicians-a process taking up to two days-or manually adjusted the target setup, only to wait another two days for technicians to regenerate animation for each stage. These methods, still used by most of the clear aligner softwares, created bottlenecks in workflows and delayed patient care. With Smartee Live Update, AI technology eliminates these hurdles. Now, clinicians can directly generate tooth movements modification, attachments,and occlusal planes and receive an updated treatment setup for immediate approval in just 20 seconds.

How Smartee Live Update Transforms Your Workflow

The new feature integrates seamlessly into SmarteeCheck.



Simply log into the platform, navigate to the patient's detail page, and click [View] to access the latest animation.

From there, select [Modify] to adjust movements as needed.

Once changes are made, click [Live Update]- the AI instantly generates a revised animation for the treatment stages. Finally, click [Approve] to enable the workflow to proceed to manufacturing straightaway.

This streamlined process reduces back-and-forth communication, speeds up approvals, and offers clinicians greater flexibility in refining treatment plans.

The Power to Adapt is Now at Your Fingertips

Smartee Live Update isn't just about speed-it's about enhancing collaboration between clinicians and technology. By leveraging AI-driven computation, the feature intelligently translates clinical adjustments into updated treatment plans-minimizing errors and aligning results with the clinician's intent. Whether refining a single stage or overhauling an entire plan, the power to adapt is now at your fingertips.

Join the thousands of professionals already leveraging Smartee's AI-driven innovation. Log in to SmarteeCheck today to explore how Live Update empowers your practice with faster decision-making, reduced manual adjustments, and more personalized patient care. With Smartee, the future of clear aligner treatment isn't just bright-it's instant.

To learn more, visit or experience Live Update directly on the SmarteeCheck platform.

SOURCE Smartee Denti-Technology