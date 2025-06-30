MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 30.6.2025 AT 10:45 EEST

Composition of Huhtamaki's Shareholders' Nomination Board

The following composition of Huhtamäki Oyj's Shareholders' Nomination Board has been confirmed:



Susanna Pettersson (Chair), appointed by The Finnish Cultural Foundation

Markus Aho , appointed by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Esko Torsti , appointed by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Jonna Ryhänen , appointed by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company Pekka Vauramo (Expert member), Chair of the Board of Directors of Huhtamäki Oyj



Each of the four largest shareholders of the Company has a right to appoint one member to the Nomination Board. In addition, the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company shall serve as an expert member on the Nomination Board. The shareholders entitled to appoint a member are determined annually on the basis of the shareholders' register of the Company on May 31.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board is responsible for preparing proposals to the Annual General Meeting, and if necessary, to an Extraordinary General Meeting, for the election and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Corporate Affairs and Legal, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7167

