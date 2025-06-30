Verhaeghe Law Office Is Again On Threebestrated® For The Seventh Time With The 2025 Award Of Excellence

Verhaeghe Law Office

- Timothy Verhaeghe, the Managing Partner, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ThreeBestRatedhas updated their listing recently. According to this, Verhaeghe Law Office takes home the prestigious ThreeBestRatedAward of Excellence for 2025. This award is not given lightly, as they evaluate every business using 50-Point Inspection criteria before selecting them as an outstanding business in their industry.Given that, Verhaeghe Law Office is thrilled to receive this accolade, saying“This award is more than just recognition. It is a reflection of the trust our clients have placed in us year after year. It is also a reminder of the responsibility we carry in every legal matter we take on,” says Timothy Verhaeghe, the Managing Partner at Verhaeghe Law Office.Success of Verhaeghe Law OfficeFounded as a family-run firm in the 1940s, Verhaeghe Law Office has grown into one of Edmonton's most respected full-service law firms. With offices located in Edmonton, Whitecourt, and Athabasca and a team of skilled lawyers with diverse specializations, the firm handles a wide range of cases including family law, real estate, wills & estates, civil litigation, corporate law, and criminal law in Alberta.Verhaeghe Law Office's approach remains rooted in their core objective - client-first service. They treat every client like their family members. Their lawyers don't just fight legal battles, instead, they listen, understand and stand by their clients during their most challenging times. Leveraging the latest in the field, they achieve solutions that are both practical and effective. They provide comprehensive legal counsel and in-and-out-of court representation for both businesses and individuals who need legal support and guidance. Whether through negotiation, arbitration, or any other alternative method, Verhaeghe Law Office strives to uphold justice and preserve constitutional rights of their clients.Verhaeghe Law Office specializes in providing cost-effective legal support and remaining accessible and responsive. Their primary goal is to serve, advise and advocate for their clients, regardless of the complexity of the case.Uncontested divorce, parenting plans, property division, personal injury, long-term disability, estate administration, probate, trusts, commercial real estate, selling & buying real estate, corporate commercial law, franchise law, civil litigation, and labor & employment law are some of the areas the firm specializes in. Book an appointment with the Verhaeghe Law Office team to get in touch with the renowned lawyers.

