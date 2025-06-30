403
Russia Terminates Nuclear Deal with Sweden
(MENAFN) Russian Premier Mikhail Mishustin has instructed the termination of an agreement with Sweden concerning the exchange of data related to nuclear incidents and facilities.
This decision follows Sweden’s formal entry into NATO last year.
The corresponding order, signed by Mishustin on June 24, was made publicly available on Friday through the national legal information portal.
Originally inked by the USSR and Sweden in 1988, and becoming effective in April of that year, the accord was rooted in the 1986 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Convention on Early Notification of a Nuclear Accident.
Under this framework, member nations of the IAEA committed to promptly inform one another about nuclear accidents on their soil that might have cross-border implications.
Notably, Swedish scientists at the Forsmark nuclear facility were among the earliest in the Western world to observe heightened radiation levels on April 28, 1986—two days after the catastrophic explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear facility in Ukraine.
Sweden formally joined the NATO alliance in March 2024, breaking with its historic stance of military neutrality.
Since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, Stockholm has delivered nearly USD10 billion in military and other forms of aid to Kiev, in addition to unveiling an ambitious domestic military expansion strategy.
As the constitutional successor to the Soviet Union, Russia inherited its financial obligations and continues to acknowledge international agreements signed by the USSR.
