Trump Mobile quietly removes its “Made in the USA” label from promotional materials
(MENAFN) Trump Mobile has quietly removed its “Made in the USA” label from promotional materials for its new $499 T1 smartphone, fueling concerns that the device may actually be a rebranded Chinese model. Originally unveiled by the Trump Organization on June 16, the phone is now described as being “designed with American values in mind,” rather than explicitly manufactured in the US.
The change was first noted by The Verge and verified through archived versions of the Trump Mobile website. The revised listing also altered technical specifications, including a smaller screen size, and removed the initial September 2025 shipping date.
Industry experts have long questioned whether the US currently has the infrastructure to build such phones domestically. Todd Weaver, CEO of Purism, a US smartphone manufacturer, said creating a secure and scalable phone production line in the country would take years. Even his own company relies on some foreign-made components, such as a GPS chip crystal sourced from China.
Max Weinbach, a tech analyst at Creative Strategies, pointed out strong similarities between the Trump T1 and the Revvl 7 Pro 5G, a $169 phone manufactured by China’s Wingtech. Given the limited number of global original device manufacturers (ODMs), all of which are based in China, experts believe the Trump phone is likely being produced by one of them.
Blake Przesmicki of Counterpoint Research echoed this sentiment, suggesting a Chinese ODM is almost certainly responsible for initial production.
Eric Trump, now a co-leader of the Trump Organization, has not explicitly confirmed US manufacturing. He told reporters that Trump phones would “eventually” be made domestically. Meanwhile, company spokesman Chris Walker insisted that the T1 is “proudly being made in America,” and dismissed reports of Chinese involvement as false.
The development comes as former President Donald Trump continues pushing for American-made products and has reintroduced steep tariffs on imports, particularly from China. Although a temporary truce was reached in the ongoing trade dispute, a final agreement is expected by August 10.
