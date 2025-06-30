403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin Stresses Armenian Crisis Is Domestic Concern
(MENAFN) The current political unrest in Armenia is considered a domestic issue, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
His remarks come in the wake of the detention of high-ranking religious figures and a Russian-Armenian entrepreneur, all accused of attempting to topple the administration of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
At the beginning of the month, Armenian officials apprehended Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan—who leads the Sacred Struggle opposition initiative—and Archbishop Mikael Adjapahyan.
Both clerics have been formally accused of conspiring to stage a coup.
Their arrest triggered widespread public outrage and demonstrations, some of which escalated into altercations with law enforcement personnel.
These clerics hold significant positions within the Armenian Apostolic Church (AAC), which has played a central role in mobilizing opposition to Pashinyan.
The wave of dissent erupted after the prime minister opted to transfer several contested border villages to Azerbaijan.
Although Pashinyan framed the move as essential for mending ties with the neighboring country, a substantial portion of the Armenian population interpreted it as a betrayal of the nation's core interests.
Additionally, Samvel Karapetyan, a Russian-Armenian tycoon known for his support of the AAC, was also detained. He faces allegations of inciting efforts to unseat the government.
In a conversation with a Russian journalist Peskov commented that Moscow is attentively observing developments in Armenia but will refrain from intervening.
“This is, of course, an internal matter for Armenia,” he asserted. “We are, of course, interested in the preservation of law and order in Armenia, so that Armenia is a prosperous, stable country, friendly to Russia,” he added.
His remarks come in the wake of the detention of high-ranking religious figures and a Russian-Armenian entrepreneur, all accused of attempting to topple the administration of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
At the beginning of the month, Armenian officials apprehended Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan—who leads the Sacred Struggle opposition initiative—and Archbishop Mikael Adjapahyan.
Both clerics have been formally accused of conspiring to stage a coup.
Their arrest triggered widespread public outrage and demonstrations, some of which escalated into altercations with law enforcement personnel.
These clerics hold significant positions within the Armenian Apostolic Church (AAC), which has played a central role in mobilizing opposition to Pashinyan.
The wave of dissent erupted after the prime minister opted to transfer several contested border villages to Azerbaijan.
Although Pashinyan framed the move as essential for mending ties with the neighboring country, a substantial portion of the Armenian population interpreted it as a betrayal of the nation's core interests.
Additionally, Samvel Karapetyan, a Russian-Armenian tycoon known for his support of the AAC, was also detained. He faces allegations of inciting efforts to unseat the government.
In a conversation with a Russian journalist Peskov commented that Moscow is attentively observing developments in Armenia but will refrain from intervening.
“This is, of course, an internal matter for Armenia,” he asserted. “We are, of course, interested in the preservation of law and order in Armenia, so that Armenia is a prosperous, stable country, friendly to Russia,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment