Endo Tools Therapeutics and Fujifilm Middle East FZE partner to extend access to innovative treatments for obesity
(MENAFN- ALA Group) Partnership enables Fujifilm Middle East FZE to distribute Endo Tools Therapeutics’ groundbreaking endomina® product range across 18 countries in Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Endo Tools Therapeutics’ minimally invasive platform provides novel endoscopic gastroplasty procedure for adults with obesity, a disease increasing in prevalence in MEA region
Gosselies, Belgium, and Dubai (UAE), June 30, 2025 – Endo Tools Therapeutics (ETT), a company developing and marketing advanced endoscopic medical devices, and Fujifilm Middle East FZE, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, today announce their strategic partnership, to enable patients living with obesity in the Middle East and Africa to access a novel endoscopic treatment through ETT’s endomina® platform.
The platform enables endoscopists to perform a volume reduction of the stomach using a minimally invasive procedure performed via oral entry.
"Endo Tool Therapeutics’ partnership with Fujifilm is a key strategic step in our international expansion. Fujifilm’s extensive network and deep knowledge of the region make it an ideal partner to bring the benefits of endomina to a broader patient population increasingly affected by obesity," said Alexandre Chau, CEO of Endo Tools Therapeutics.
It was estimated that worldwide the number of people living with obesity had reached 890 million in 2022, a figure that has doubled over the last 30 years. In the Middle East, the prevalence of obesity is 21.2%. Obesity contributes to increased risks of comorbidities such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain cancers; high rates pose serious socio-economic and health system challenges in the region.
“We are excited to bring new, minimally invasive solutions like endomina into our portfolio. Offering innovative treatment options for patients living with obesity reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing patient care and outcomes across the region,” said Atsushi Tateishi, general manager of Fujifilm Middle East FZE. “Through this collaboration, we aim to make meaningful advances in obesity care and improve access to cutting-edge therapies for healthcare providers and patients alike.”
About Fujifilm Middle East FZE
Fujifilm Middle East & Africa, located in Dubai, is a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan. Fujifilm was founded in 1934 as a producer of photographic film under the name Fuji Photo Film Co. Ltd. The company has built up a wealth of advanced technologies in the field of photo imaging, and in line with its efforts to become a comprehensive healthcare company, Fujifilm is now applying these technologies to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases in the medical and life science fields. Fujifilm MEA performs its operations in medical systems, graphic systems, device technology, electronic imaging, photo imaging, optical devices, recording media and industrial products in various offices throughout the Middle East & Africa.
