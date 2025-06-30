Motorcycle Seat Market To Grow USD 76 Billion By 2032, Fueling Comfort And Customization At 6.9% CAGR

Motorcycle Seat Market Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Motorcycle Seat Market by Seat Type (Single Seat and Split Seat), Material Type (Leather Seat, Synthetic Seat, Vinyl Seat, and Others), Motorcycle Type (Standard, Sports, Cruiser, and Adventure), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032."According to the report, the global motorcycle seat market generated $39.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $76 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.Download Sample Pages -Prime determinants of growthRise in demand for two-wheeler due to traffic congestion, and increase in investment by manufacturers in motorcycle industry for superior performance & comfort drive the growth of the global motorcycle seat market. However, volatility in the prices of raw material and downshift in the sales & production of automobiles restricts the market growth. Moreover, incorporation of cutting-edge technology in motorcycles along with emerging markets across Asia-Pacific and LAMEA offers untapped growth potential in the motorcycle seat market.Key Highlights from the Report:The report provides an in-depth analysis of motorcycle seats used in the transportation industry.Market share data for motorcycle seats is examined from 2022 to 2032.The report highlights the latest developments in this field.Profiles of the leading companies in the industry are included in the research.The research study encompasses various market segments and regions for comprehensive analysis.The split seat segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on seat type, the split seat segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting more than half of the global motorcycle seat market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in demand for two-wheeler due to traffic congestion.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -The leather seat segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on material type, the leather seat segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one third of the global motorcycle seat market, however vinyl segment is estimated to lead the market segment during the forecast period. The strength and durability are a major factor that propels the growth of leather seats. However, vinyl seat segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2032. The vinyl seat market is expected to rise owing to its resistive ability to wear and tear and the vinyl seat can withstand various elements, making it suitable for motorcycle riding in any condition such as rain, and sunlight.The standard motorcycle segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on motorcycle type, the standard motorcycle segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global motorcycle seat market revenue. The primary factors that drive standard motorcycle seat segment growth are its ergonomic design and rise in demand for these motorcycles. However, the sports motorcycle segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2032. Increase in popularity of sports motorcycle events such as Moto GP and availability of the road-based version motorcycle is expected to boost the growth of the segment.Request for Customization at -The OEM segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on sales channel, the OEM segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global motorcycle seat market revenue , owing to the ability of the OEM to produce seats which fits the manufacturers requirement. However, aftermarket sales channel is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032. The customization option from the aftermarket sales channel is expected to augment the segmental growth in the motorcycle seat market.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one third of the global motorcycle seat market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in demand for two-wheeler due to traffic congestion and the emergence of the two-wheeler market in the region.Procure Complete Research Report (PDF with Qualitative and Quotative Data, Insights, Statistics, Tables, Charts, Figures) -Leading Market Players: -BITCHIN SEAT COMPANYCORBIN PACIFIC INCHESS, LLC.LEMANS CORPORATIONLAAM CUSTOM MOTORCYCLE SEATSLE PERA ENTERPRISESMUSTANG SEATSSADDLEMEN MOTORCYCLE SEATS AND COMPONENTSSARGENT CYCLE PRODUCTSGRANUCCI SEATSThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global motorcycle seat market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant position in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

