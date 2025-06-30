Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Change Of Nomad


2025-06-30 02:15:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mothercare plc
(the "Company")

Change of Nominated Adviser

Following the acquisition of Numis Securities Limited's parent company by Deutsche Bank AG on 23rd October 2023 and its ongoing integration, the Company announces that it has changed its Nominated Adviser and Broker from Numis Securities Limited to Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch with immediate effect.


