Change Of Nomad

Following the acquisition of Numis Securities Limited's parent company by Deutsche Bank AG on 23 rd October 2023 and its ongoing integration, the Company announces that it has changed its Nominated Adviser and Broker from Numis Securities Limited to Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch with immediate effect.

