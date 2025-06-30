403
Indo-Venezuela Film And Cultural Forum Makes A Grand Impact At 9Th Global Fashion And Design Week
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The Indo-Venezuela Film and Cultural Forum, in collaboration with the Embassy of Venezuela in India, made a remarkable contribution to the 9th Global Fashion and Design Week (GFDW) Noida 2025, held at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City. This iconic event has cemented its place as the largest fashion week organized by any academic institution worldwide, setting new benchmarks in the fashion and design industry.
Organized under the leadership of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) Fashion Committee, and supported by AAFT School of Fashion and Design and AAFT School of Interior Designing, GFDW 2025 stood as a powerful symbol of cultural unity, creative innovation, and academic excellence.
With participation from over 200 top designers, more than 550 original designer garments, and 125 unique interior design installations, the festival was a vibrant confluence of global design voices. The event featured 90 fashion rounds across 9 captivating shows, 6 curated art and design exhibitions, and 9 international culinary experiences, offering attendees a fully immersive global journey.
Further amplifying its reach, the event included: Fashion films, Live coverage on MSTV and Radio Noida, Support from over 600 international media houses, expanding the festival's impact to a truly global audience
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI and Chancellor of AAFT University, emphasized,“Global Fashion and Design Week has grown into an international property of prestige and power. Fashion is no longer just about fabric; it is a language of global expression, creativity, and diplomacy.”
As always, the Indo-Venezuela Film and Cultural Forum played a dynamic role in the celebration. Garments inspired by the vibrant art, culture, and landscapes of Venezuela were prominently featured, capturing the hearts of audiences and fashion aficionados alike.
Two exquisite Venezuela-inspired collections stole the spotlight: Collection 1: Caribbean Coastline Reverie
Drawing inspiration from Venezuela's stunning Caribbean shoreline, this collection radiated tropical elegance. With flowing silhouettes and intricate macramé fabrics, the designs evoked the rhythm of ocean breezes. The calming blue ombré palette mirrored the sea's gentle tides, celebrating the artisanal traditions of Venezuelan craftsmanship in a fresh, modern resort aesthetic.
Collection 2: The Spirit of Angel Falls: Inspired by the majestic Angel Falls, the tallest waterfall in the world, this collection paid homage to the fluid beauty of cascading waters. Featuring ethereal silhouettes, shimmering pearls, radiant crystals, and a vibrant color palette of sapphire blue, cloud white, emerald green, and sunlit gold, the garments reflected Venezuela's natural grandeur. Each design was a poetic tribute to the nation's strength, soul, and untamed elegance.
The presence of the Indo-Venezuela Film and Cultural Forum once again reinforced the deep cultural ties between India and Venezuela, turning the fashion week into a beacon of international friendship and artistic collaboration.
