Raffles Jaipur Marks Its First Anniversary, Celebrating A Year Of Global Honours, Cultural Legacy, And Refined Elegance
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, June 2025 – Raffles Jaipur celebrates a remarkable first anniversary-twelve extraordinary months defined by international acclaim, meaningful collaborations, and a singular vision of timeless elegance. Since opening its gilded doors in July 2024, the hotel has swiftly established itself as a modern-day palace - a place where heritage is honoured, imagination is inspired, and every moment is imbued with grace.
Perched on the tranquil fringes of Jaipur and inspired by the architectural romance of the zenana, Raffles Jaipur has been embraced by discerning travellers and tastemakers from around the world. In its inaugural year, the property has been recognised by the most esteemed voices in global hospitality, including a dual listing in Condé Nast Traveller's 2025 Hot List - both globally and in Asia - as well as being awarded third place in the coveted "Opening" category at the Hôtel & Lodge Awards 2025 in Paris.
Adding to its constellation of accolades, Raffles Jaipur has been featured in AFAR's Best New Hotels of 2025, named among Town & Country's 47 Most Exceptional Hotels in the World, and lauded by Travel + Leisure as one of the "Best Hotel Openings in Asia-Pacific"-affirming its place as a beacon of refined Indian luxury on the global stage.
This past year has also been a testament to the property's enduring commitment to conscious luxury. Raffles Jaipur received the prestigious Green Globe Certification, recognising its thoughtful integration of sustainability across design, operations, and guest experiences-from eliminating single-use plastics and pioneering zero-waste culinary practices, to offering BMW electric vehicles for guest transfers and curating a thriving native landscape nourished through harvested rainwater.
Cultural engagement remains at the soul of Raffles Jaipur. In May 2025, the hotel became a literary muse as it hosted the inaugural Siyahi Writers' Retreat – Chapter One, welcoming celebrated authors and aspiring storytellers in a week-long celebration of craft, romance, and quiet contemplation. At the heart of this experience was The Writers Bar-a sanctuary of intellect and intimacy, where literature, conversation, and artful cocktails come together in perfect harmony.
Raffles Jaipur's presence was equally felt on the polo fields, where the hotel served as the title sponsor of the prestigious Raffles Sirmour Cup during the 2025 Jaipur Polo Season. The event, set against the dramatic backdrop of the Rajasthan Polo Club, united royalty, sporting legends, and connoisseurs of heritage in a regal celebration of tradition and elegance.
Throughout the year, every space within the hotel has embodied the Raffles spirit-where moments unfold with quiet ceremony and every detail speaks of artistry. From the progressive Indian flavours at Arkaa and Mediterranean indulgences under the stars at Sehara, to curated tea rituals at Safir and rejuvenating wellness journeys at the Raffles Spa, the hotel has created an atmosphere where discovery is slow, intentional, and deeply resonant.
Reflecting on the journey, Binny Sebastian, General Manager, Raffles Jaipur, shared: "Raffles Jaipur was envisioned as a sanctuary that pays homage to India's regal past while speaking fluently to the sensibilities of today's traveller. In just one year, it has become a symbol of refined hospitality-cherished for its elegance, its soul, and its unwavering attention to every nuance of guest experience. This anniversary is a moment of quiet pride, gratitude, and continued promise."
As Raffles Jaipur steps into its second year, it continues to honour the art of slow living, the richness of storytelling, and the quiet splendour of curated experiences-ensuring that every visit is not just a stay, but a memory etched in time.
About Raffles
