Railways To Prepare Reservation Charts Eight Hours In Advance

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Ministry of Railways has decided to prepare reservation charts for long-distance trains eight hours in advance, instead of the current four hours, to help passengers travelling from remote locations plan their journeys better.

The decision was taken during a recent review meeting chaired by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, a statement issued by the ministry said.

Under Vaishnaw's guidance, officials are working to prepare the reservation chart eight hours before the train's departure instead of the current four hours, it said.

“It will benefit passengers travelling from remote locations or suburbs of major cities for catching long-distance trains. It will also provide more time to make alternative arrangements in case the wait list is not confirmed,” the ministry said.

“The new upgraded Passenger Reservation System (PRS) will allow over 1.5 lakh ticket bookings per minute. This will be an increase of roughly five times from 32,000 tickets per minute in the current PRS,” it added.

The ministry said the new PRS also has a multilingual and user-friendly booking and enquiry interface.

In the new PRS, users will be able to submit their choice of seat and see the fare calendar. It also has integrated facilities for Divyangjan, students and patients, officials said.

“Indian Railways will allow only authenticated users to book Tatkal tickets on the IRCTC website and its mobile app beginning 1st July, 2025,” the ministry said.

It emphasised that OTP-based authentication will be done for Tatkal bookings from the end of July.

The minister instructed officials to broaden the authentication mechanism for Tatkal bookings.

“The authentication should be done using Aadhaar or any other verifiable government ID available in the user's DigiLocker account,” the statement said.

According to the ministry, these measures reflect the Railways' continuous efforts to modernise its systems and make them more citizen-friendly.