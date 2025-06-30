Underage Pakistani Couple Crosses Border After Being Denied Visa, Dies In Thar Desert

A teenage couple from Pakistan who had crossed international border near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan recently, suspected to have died of thirst and dehydration. Their bodies were found on Saturday in the remote Bhibhiyan desert. Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police, Sudhir Choudhary, confirmed on Sunday that the couple Ravi Kumar (17) and Shanti Bai (15) likely died due to acute dehydration and thirst after venturing illegally across the international border.

A haunting photograph from the scene showed an empty jerry can resting on Kumar's face.

The young couple, hailing from Mirpur Mathelo in Pakistan's Sindh province, had an arranged marriage just four months ago. With dreams of building a new life in India, they had submitted visa applications, only to be rejected amid simmering diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Jerry can on face tells tale of thirst

Undeterred, and against Kumar's father with whom he had a serious disagreement a week prior the duo took a journey through the unforgiving desert terrain. Once across the border, they reportedly lost their way and died due to merciless heat, their water supply having run dry.

A post-mortem was conducted on Sunday by a medical board to confirm the cause of death.

Dilip Singh Sodha, district coordinator of the Hindu Pakistani Displaced Union and Border People Organization, stated, "If the Indian govt returns the bodies, the relatives in Jaisalmer are prepared to accept them. If the bodies are not repatriated to Pakistan, the relatives are ready to perform the last rites in accordance with Hindu customs."

“The incident might suggest infiltration from across the border or involvement in other criminal activities. Police and various security agencies are conducting a comprehensive investigation. Legal proceedings are being carried out in accordance with regulations,” said SP Choudhary.