Retail Bulls Charge Into Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Ahead Of Autoimmune Trial Results

Retail chatter around Aurinia Pharmaceuticals picked up pace late Sunday, with investors eyeing an update on the company's early-stage AUR200 trial targeting autoimmune conditions later in the day.

The experimental therapy, first dosed in healthy volunteers in September 2024, is being evaluated in a single ascending dose study.

The program is assessing safety, tolerability, drug behavior in the body, and biomarker response.

AUR200 works by targeting both BAFF (B-cell Activating Factor) and APRIL (A Proliferation-Inducing Ligand), proteins involved in immune system regulation.

The company has said it plans to pursue one broader indication and one rare disease, both with relatively few existing treatments.

Funding for development is coming from Aurinia's current cash flow.

In May, Aurinia reported new findings from its Phase 3 AURORA 1 study of Lupkynis (voclosporin), its approved treatment for lupus nephritis.

The post-hoc analysis suggested that patients receiving triple therapy with Lupkynis, mycophenolate mofetil (MMF), and low-dose steroids achieved better proteinuria outcomes than those on MMF and steroids alone.

Adverse event rates were comparable between groups.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Aurinia was 'extremely bullish' amid 'extremely high' message volume.

One user said they wouldn't be selling even if the stock hit $10, saying they were“in it for the big bucks.”

Another pointed out that historically, strong data has moved the stock significantly and stated that with Aurinia's sizable cash reserves, dilution concerns were minimal, adding that they were hoping for double-digit gains following the update.

The stock has declined 1.5% so far in 2025.

