Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Himachal Set To Launch Statewide Anti-Drug Campaign, Says CM Sukhu

Himachal Set To Launch Statewide Anti-Drug Campaign, Says CM Sukhu


2025-06-30 01:50:16
(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, June 29 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Sunday said the government is preparing to launch a large-scale statewide anti-drug campaign.

“Mapping is being conducted at the panchayat ward level to facilitate targeted intervention,” he said, adding the government is also forming a Special Task Force to clamp down on drug trafficking.

Additionally, 500 new posts will be filled in the Police Department to strengthen enforcement efforts.

“Youth are the future of our nation, and protecting them from the menace of drugs is a collective responsibility,” said the Chief Minister, reiterating the government's policy of zero tolerance towards drug abuse.

The Chief Minister was speaking after the facilitation ceremony of the 12th HP Police Half Marathon in Shimla.

He honoured winners of the marathon, which featured participation in men, women, and senior citizens' (75 plus) categories.

Expressing concern over the involvement of government employees in drug-related activities, the Chief Minister said strict action has been taken against 80 government employees.

He said even police personnel have been found involved in drug trafficking activities, adding the government is considering to amend the police manual to ensure greater accountability within the force.

The CM said the state is working on a two-pronged strategy -- strict enforcement and a sensitive approach towards victims.

The government has implemented the PIT-NDPS Act, which was not enforced during the previous BJP government's five-year tenure.

Under this Act, 40 detention orders have been approved, 36 of which were issued this year.

The government has also demolished properties belonging to seven drug peddlers and is actively pursuing action against others, he added. Also, the state has passed the HP Anti-Drugs Act, which distinguishes between offenders and victims.

He urged parents to maintain open communication with their children and educate them about the harmful effects of drugs.

MENAFN30062025000231011071ID1109739377

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search