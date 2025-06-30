Anshula Kapoor Shares How Maheep Kapoor's Presence On 'The Traitors' Gave Her A Sense Of Normalcy And Safety

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Anshula Kapoor, who recently got evicted from Karan Johar's show“The Traitors,” has opened up about her experience on the reality show.

Speaking to IANS, she revealed that having 'chachi' Maheep Kapoor by her side brought her a much-needed sense of normalcy and safety. When asked how important Maheep Chachi's presence was to her emotional strength, Anshula revealed that it made a world of difference. She shared,“She gave me emotional support. I had never done reality TV or any long-format project before. Usually, when you shoot something, you go home and decompress. But here, we were locked in. All the other contestants were strangers to me. Having Chachi there gave me a sense of normalcy and safety.”

For the unversed, Maheep Kapoor and Ashish Vidyarthi were voted out during a tense and dramatic Circle of Shaq, while the Traitors targeted and eliminated Mukesh Chhabra. The episode also saw Raftaar's unexpected exit, which came on the heels of an emotional breakdown by Sufi Motiwala.

Talking about her eviction, she mentioned,“Actually, when I was voted out, my gut never once told me that Elnaz could be a traitor. I defended her strongly, though not all of it was shown on TV. I think that influenced people who were on the fence about me-they started doubting me because I backed her.”

“In a way, my game ended when hers did. But I came out smiling. I was laughing when I got up from the Circular Shock table. I just couldn't hide it! I was excited to go home and talk to my brother, though I was nervous too, knowing I'd be without familiar faces like Maheep Chachi or Elnaaz.”

On a related note, season one of the reality show“The Traitors” has entered its final stretch. In a dramatic turn this week, five contestants Anshula Kapoor, Janvee Gaur, Elnaaz Norouzi, Sufi Motiwala, and Jannat Zubair were eliminated from the Karan Johar-hosted series. The grand finale of“The Traitors” is set to premiere on July 3 on Prime Video.