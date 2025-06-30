Indian Navy's INS Tabar Rescues Burning Tanker In Gulf Of Oman
According to a post on X by Indian Navy Spokesperson, the vessel, which was en route from Kandla, India, to Shinas, Oman, reported a major fire in its engine room along with a complete power failure on board.
Also Read: Indian Navy inducts traditionally-built stitched INSV Kaundinya – a recreation of 5th-century shi
The tanker was carrying 14 crew members, all of Indian origin, when the incident occurred. Upon receiving the distress signal, INS Tabar launched an immediate response, it said.
Also Read:90,000 Crore Naval Upgrade: Indian Navy may buy 26 Rafale, 3 Scorpene submarines by next month"> ₹90,000 Crore Naval Upgrade: Indian Navy may buy 26 Rafale, 3 Scorpene submarines by next monthThe firefighting team and equipment from #INSTabar were transferred onboard by the ship's boat and helicopter.
"The firefighting team and equipment from #INSTabar were transferred onboard by the ship's boat and helicopter. 13 Indian naval personnel and 05 crew members of the stricken tanker are currently involved in firefighting operations, with the intensity of fire onboard reduced drastically," the post reads.
(This is a developing story)Key Takeaways
- The Indian Navy plays a crucial role in maritime safety and rescue operations. Timely response to distress calls can significantly reduce loss of life during maritime emergencies. International cooperation and quick action are vital in addressing emergencies at sea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment