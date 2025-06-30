108Th Edelweiss Battalion Opens First Recruiting Point In Chernivtsi

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Zaparaniuk, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the legendary 108th Mountain Assault Battalion of the 10th Edelweiss Brigade opened their first recruiting center in Ukraine, which is also the first recruiting center for the 10th Brigade in general. It is located in the center of Chernivtsi!" the official wrote.

Zaparaniuk noted that this is a unique opportunity for all those seeking to defend Ukraine to receive comprehensive professional advice on service in the battalion and vacancies, undergo an interview, and choose a specific profile to join the team of heroes.

"The choice of a military specialty by candidates according to their own preferences, physical condition, and skills is a priority in the interaction between the recruiting center and a future service person," the head of the administration noted.

He added that candidates receive full support from representatives of the center at all stages: from application to training and actual start of service in the unit, as well as further comprehensive interaction throughout service.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a recruiting center for the 80th Galician Brigade was launched in Lviv.