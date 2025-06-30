Pacific Proworks Inc. Wins Local Excellence Award - Announces 25% Off All New Construction And ADU Projects

pacific-proworks-inc-adu-remodeling-construction-los-angeles.jpg

- Denette RaelBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pacific Proworks Inc., a rising force in Southern California's residential construction industry, has been awarded the California Construction Excellence Award for 2025. This recognition honors companies that demonstrate exceptional craftsmanship, consistent client satisfaction, and leadership in building innovation. In celebration, Pacific Proworks is launching a limited-time promotion offering 25% off all new signed projects, including ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units ), garage conversions , ground-up home builds, and full apartment complex remodels.“This award confirms what our clients have been telling us for years - that we build with heart, with vision, and with integrity,” said Denette Rael, co-founder of Pacific Proworks.“We're honored and excited to keep raising the bar in residential construction.”With over 17 years of boots-on-the-ground experience, Pacific Proworks has carved out a reputation for quality, speed, and reliability. Based in Beverly Hills, the company is known for managing every phase of the construction journey - from architectural planning and permits to material sourcing and final build - all handled in-house by a team that treats every project like their own home.Their growing portfolio includes:.High-performance ADUs designed for modern living or rental income.Elegant garage conversions tailored to maximize underused space.Custom homes built from the ground up with structural integrity and timeless design.Full-scale apartment and multifamily renovations to increase tenant value and ROIThe company is now offering a 25% discount to all new clients who initiate and sign a project within the promotional window - a rare opportunity in today's rising construction cost environment.“We believe smart design and solid construction should be accessible,” Rael added.“This offer is our way of thanking the community while making great construction a little more affordable.”✅ Services Offered:.Full ADU design + build packages.Garage conversions.Custom home construction.Apartment complex remodeling.Blueprint + permit services.Interior + exterior renovations.Tenant improvement projectsPacific Proworks is fully licensed, bonded, and insured in California, with hundreds of successful projects and satisfied homeowners across Los Angeles County. The company works closely with each client to create a custom plan, timeline, and scope - while ensuring transparent communication and premium craftsmanship from start to finish.The company encourages homeowners, investors, and property managers to act soon, as this 25% discount is available only for a limited time and slots are expected to fill quickly.About Pacific Proworks Inc.Pacific Proworks Inc. is a residential construction company based in Beverly Hills, CA, offering a full suite of design-build services including ADUs, garage conversions, custom homes, and large-scale multifamily renovations. Co-founded by Denette Rael, Pacific Proworks is committed to raising the standard of residential building in California - one smart, high-quality project at a time.Media Contact:Denette RaelPacific Proworks Inc.📞 (424) 424-3301

