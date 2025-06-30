Russian Drones Attack Kharkiv Region, Causing Casualties, Fires
According to the official, in the village of Pisochyn, a service station was damaged and subsequently caught fire as a result of a drone strike.
In the village of Kurortne, Chuhuiv district, a civilian building was damaged. A fire broke out.Read also: Ukrainian, Spanish PMs talk co-production of drones , Ukraine's recovery, EU accession path
In Derhachy, a building caught fire as a result of an UAV hit.
Later, he delivered a casualty toll report.
"After the enemy UAV strike in the village of Pisochyn, three people sought medical help. The injured are being provided with all necessary assistance," Syniehubov wrote via Telegram.Read also: War update: 104 clashes in past day as Ukraine says Russia suffering heavy casualtie
Later, the administration reported another injured person in the village of Pisochyn.
"At this moment, the casualty toll in the village of Pisochyn stands at four," the post says.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the explosions heard in Kharkiv were heard outside the city limits.
