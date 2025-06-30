Here's Everything You Need To Know About 'Kannappa' Actress Madhusudhan Check Upcoming Movies

Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' is rocking the box office! The film earned around 25 crores in 3 days. Vishnu Manchu is seen romancing a new actress in this film. Find out who she is

Who is Kannappa's leading lady?

The lead actress in director Mukesh Kumar Singh's 'Kannappa' is Preity Madhusudhan. She plays Princess Nemali, Vishnu Manchu's love interest.

Who is Preity Madhusudhan?

Preity is a South Indian actress who's debuted in Telugu and Tamil cinema and will soon debut in Malayalam films. She entered the film industry just a year ago, starting with the 2024 Telugu horror-comedy 'Om Bheem Bush'.

How many films has Preity been in?

Preity has been seen in three films so far, including 'Kannappa'. Before 'Kannappa', she worked in the 2024 Tamil film 'Star'. Her first two films, 'Om Bheem Bush' and 'Star', were successful.

How old is Preity Madhusudhan?

According to available info, Preity is 24. She was born on June 30, 2001, in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. She's a model, dancer, and actress.

What's Preity's education?

Not much info is available about her education. However, the internet suggests she studied at the National School of Technology in Tiruchirappalli.

What did Preity do before films?

Before acting, Preity was a model. She then entered music videos. She appeared in the 2022 Tamil music videos 'Muttu Mu2' and 'Aasa Kooda'. In 2024, she was seen in rapper Badshah's music video 'Morni'.

Preity Madhusudhan's upcoming films

Preity's upcoming films include 'Maine Pyar Kiya', her Malayalam debut. She'll also be seen in the Tamil film 'Idhayam Murali'. Both films are currently in production.