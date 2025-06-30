403
Notice Gustavo Adriana Da Costa
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Take Notice ( GUSTAVO ADRIANA DA COSTA) that a Summons and Complaint has been filled alleging that you are the biological father and that you have abandoned the minor child and that reunification with you and the minor child is not possible and the minor child is under eighteen and not married and that it is not in the best interests of the minor child to return to the child's home country and that the mother should be awarded sole custody has been filed to which you are a named Defendant (Case Number-2025-DR-08-985) at the Courthouse of the Berkeley County, 300-B California Avenue, Moncks Corner, South Carolina. You have thirty days to answer the Complaint by sending an answer to The Law Offices of Mark John Devine LLC, 1535 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Ste. 101-102, Charleston, SC 29407 or notify the Courthouse of the Berkeley County, 300-B California Avenue, Moncks Corner, South Carolina
Take Notice ( GUSTAVO ADRIANA DA COSTA) that a final hearing has been scheduled for August 27, 2025, at 9:30am to which you are a named Defendant (Case Number-2025-DR-08-985) at the Courthouse of the Berkeley County, 300-B California Avenue, Moncks Corner, South Carolina
