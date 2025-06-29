UAE Doctors Warn Of Rising Cardiac Arrests Among Patients Under 45

Doctors in the UAE are urging younger residents to take regular health screenings seriously, after news of 42-year-old Bollywood actress and model Shefali Jariwala's recent demise has been making global headlines.

Jariwala reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at her Mumbai residence late Friday.

Her sudden death has reignited the conversation around rising cases of cardiac arrests in younger individuals , an issue that experts in the UAE say is becoming a pressing health crisis.

“Premature heart attacks and cardiac arrests occur about 10 to 15 years earlier in the UAE compared to Western nations,” said Dr Hesham Tayel, consultant cardiologist and specialist interventional cardiologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai.

Tayel added,“Traditionally, cardiac arrest and heart disease were seen as issues of the elderly. However, there's a growing trend of heart-related emergencies in people under 45 - including sudden cardiac arrest, heart attacks, and arrhythmias.

Emerging risk factors include uncontrolled hypertension and diabetes at younger ages due to poor lifestyle, smoking and vaping - particularly among young men - obesity and insulin resistance driven by fast food and sedentary habits, and genetic predispositions (e.g., familial hypercholesterolemia, early CAD in the family).”

This growing trend is supported by clinical audits in the UAE. A retrospective audit by Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD) revealed that nearly 50 per cent of patients presenting with major heart attacks were under the age of 50. Alarmingly, around 10 per cent were under 40.

“Also, at International Modern Hospital, our clinical experience aligns with national trends where more than 50 per cent of heart attack patients we receive are under the age of 45, highlighting a concerning rise in premature cardiovascular disease among younger adults,” added Tayel.

Dr Sinan Ibrahim, cardiology specialist at Saudi German Hospital, Ajman and Sharjah, echoed similar concerns. He explained that an increasing number of younger individuals in the UAE are developing metabolic syndromes.

“Increase in obesity, hypertension, high cholesterol, and type 2 diabetes are prevalent across young populations, including in the UAE,” he said.

Lifestyle, genetics, and unregulated supplements

He further stressed that sedentary lifestyles, substance use, and hidden health risks are making things worse.

“Prolonged physical inactivity is strongly linked with metabolic dysfunction and arrhythmias. Tobacco, vaping and substance use like smoking - even e-cigarettes - and recreational drugs significantly raise sudden cardiac arrest risk. Hidden or early-onset hypertension and hyperlipidaemia-these often go undiagnosed in younger adults. Genetic or structural conditions like arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathies, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, channelopathies, and coronary artery anomalies can lead to silent but fatal events, even in fit individuals.”

Mental health also plays a role. Chronic stress, lack of sleep, and long working hours are biologically linked with rising blood pressure and inflammation, both contributing to heart problems at a younger age.

Dr Anil Prahalada Rao Kumar, specialist of interventional cardiology at Aster Hospital Qusais, pointed out the misuse of fitness and anti-ageing products.

He said,“While many young adults use supplements or anti-ageing treatments to maintain energy, manage stress, or enhance appearance, excessive use can sometimes have side effects. For example, some supplements like fat burners or stimulants may naturally raise heart rate and blood pressure in certain individuals. Additionally, using supplements to compensate for poor lifestyle choices, such as a lack of exercise or unhealthy eating, won't address the root cause of cardiovascular risk.”

Meanwhile, Tayel emphasised the importance of early detection and consistent health monitoring in preventing cardiac events.

“Preventive steps include regular screening and monitoring baseline lipid profile, glucose/HbA1c, and blood pressure by age 25 to 30. Consider ECG or echocardiogram if family history of cardiac disease exists. Annual check-ups are important, especially for those with metabolic risk factors.”