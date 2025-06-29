Precision Harvesting Market To Surpass USD 33.0 Billion By 2032, At 6.84% CAGR Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Precision Harvesting Market growth is driven by rising global food demand, labor shortages prompting automation, IoT/AIenabled equipment, and sustainability focus. Austin, June 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Harvesting Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Precision Harvesting Market Size was valued at USD 18.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 33.0 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.84% from 2024-2032.” Rising automation needs, technological advancements, and government support are fueling the growth of the precision harvesting market. The precision harvesting market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for enhanced agricultural efficiency, automation, and strong government support. The need to boost crop productivity while minimizing waste is encouraging farmers to adopt technologies like GPS-guided machinery, AI-driven data analytics, and IoT-enabled sensors. These innovations enable more accurate and efficient harvesting, improving crop quality and reducing losses. Additionally, growing global food demand, coupled with a shrinking agricultural labor force, is accelerating the shift toward automation. Government initiatives and subsidies promoting smart farming practices further reinforce this trend. Together, these factors are propelling the adoption of precision harvesting solutions, empowering farmers to optimize resource utilization, improve yields, and increase profitability in a sustainable manner. Get a Sample Report of Precision Harvesting Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 18.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 33.0 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.84% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Application (Crop, Greenhouse, Horticulture, Others)

. By Product (Combine Harvesters, Harvesting Robots, Self-Propelled Forage Harvesters)

. By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services)

Segmental Analysis: Key Growth Trends by Product, Application, and Offering in the Precision Harvesting Market

By Product

In 2023, the combine harvesters segment led the market with over 49% revenue share, owing to the increased adoption of large scale farming equipment providing efficiency and labor costs savings. Further, sizing of the segment is driven by the ease by which wheel type harvester and multi-purpose are able to be used in different field conditions.

The harvesting robots segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by progressing automation technology and the increase in minimum wages which led to higher cost of farming as well as lack of availability of professional staff.

By Application

In 2023, the crop segment held the largest market share, due the increasing usage of precision technologies for achieving higher yield and productivity which, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for efficient harvesting processes. The segment is also driven by growing focus on sustainable agricultural practices, which is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast timeframe.

The greenhouse segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR, due to adoption of smart greenhouse technologies which use automation and data analytics for enhancing plant growth thereby further increasing the demand for Controlled Environment Agriculture from environment-conscious growers.

By Offering

In 2023, the hardware segment led the market with a significant revenue share, owing to the growing demand for sophisticated agricultural equipment to increase the operational efficiency. Growing adoption of precision farming technologies is driving the requirement for hardware embedded with automation and data analytics. Ongoing developments in hardware design are also revolutionizing farming methods and boosting market growth.

The software segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR, due to growing adoption of data-based solutions such as farm management software, which offer real-time information of crops, soil, and weather conditions for better decision-making and higher productivity.

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Market

In 2023, North America dominated the precision harvesting market, accounting for over 40% of the total revenue share. This leadership is a result of the region being one of the early adopters of modern technologies in agriculture, sizable investments in R&D, and government policies and programs that foster innovative farming methods. And it undergirds that with a strong technology backbone.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to urbanization, population growth, and expanding food consumption, is expected to have the fastest CAGR for the forecast period. The increasing emphasis on sustainable agriculture in the region and growing technological advancement is driving the demand for precision harvesting solutions in the growing economies of the region.

Recent Developments:



On 5 June 2025, John Deere today announced two new products that are developed based on feedback from customers to improve forage quality, fuel savings, and efficiency, productivity and crop passage, John Deere marketing manager of forage harvesting machinery division says- the product comes with up to 1020PS horsepower, HarvestMotion Plus technology, and advanced precision tools including ProTouch HarvestTM and Active Fill Control. In Jan 2025, Topcon's leading edge precision agriculture systems, such as GPS guidance, variable rate applications and cloud based data tools, through a nationwide dealer network provided by PFG America. This integration will also boost the precision farming offerings for Deutz-Fahr.

