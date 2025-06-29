Tom Hegna Named Keynote Speaker At Annuity Producers National Conference

Tom Hegna Training Agents

"This Convention is Only for Agents," Roy Snarr

- Roy SnarrAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tom Hegna Announced as Keynote Speaker for 2025 Annuity Producers Convention in AustinAustin, TX – [Insert Date] - The upcoming Annuity Producers national convention is proud to announce renowned economist, author, and retirement income expert Tom Hegna, CLU, ChFC, CASL as the event's keynote speaker. Set to take place in Austin, Texas, this exclusive gathering will bring together 300 of the nation's most active annuity agents for a high-impact, agent-only experience-strictly free from marketing organizations and vendor interference.Tom Hegna is widely regarded as THE Retirement Income Expert. With over 5,000 presentations delivered globally, Tom has spent his career simplifying complex retirement strategies into actionable guidance for professionals and clients alike. His“Paychecks and Playchecks” philosophy has become a cornerstone of the modern retirement income conversation.Formerly a First Vice President at New York Life and a retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel, Tom brings unmatched credibility, passion, and practical insight. His five bestselling books-including Paychecks and Playchecks: Retirement Solutions for Life and Don't Worry, Retire Happy!-have equipped thousands of financial professionals with the tools to help Americans retire with dignity, certainty, and peace of mind.The Annuity Producers convention is a closed-door event, exclusively for licensed agents who specialize in annuity and retirement income planning. With no marketing organizations permitted, the event promises pure peer-level collaboration, best practices, and access to world-class insights from top-tier thought leaders.“We are honored to welcome Tom Hegna,” said Roy Snarr , President of Annuity Producers.“Tom's ability to energize a room, inspire professionals, and break down retirement income into clear, compelling action steps is unmatched. His message is timely, urgent, and perfectly aligned with our mission to elevate the annuity professional.”For more information about the 2025 Annuity Producers convention in Austin, visitAbout Annuity Producers:Annuity Producers is a national community of licensed annuity professionals focused on delivering safe, effective retirement income strategies to American retirees. The organization hosts annual events exclusively for agents, with a strict no-FMO/IMO policy to preserve an environment of education, networking, and peer-driven excellence.

