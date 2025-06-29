Egypt, Spain Explore Enhanced Agricultural Cooperation
The discussions took place on the sidelines of the 6th Conference of African and European Union Ministers of Agriculture and Food Security, held at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations headquarters in Rome.
The ministers focused on key issues essential for bolstering food security and promoting sustainable agricultural development. Central to the talks were water management strategies, particularly efficient usage practices, and the implementation of advanced field irrigation systems.
Farouk underscored the importance of partnering with Spain to introduce cutting-edge technologies in smart agriculture and modern irrigation methods. He also highlighted opportunities for knowledge exchange across agricultural value chains and encouraged increased Spanish investment in Egypt's agri-business sector.
Planas, in turn, commended the exceptional quality of Egyptian agricultural products and their rising profile in international markets. He expressed keen interest in enhancing trade in agricultural and food commodities between the two countries and extended a formal invitation to Farouk to visit Spain later this year, notably to attend a major agricultural exhibition set to take place in Madrid.
Also present at the meeting were Saad Moussa, Head of External Agricultural Relations, and Mina Rizk, Egypt's Deputy Representative to UN Agencies in Rome.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment