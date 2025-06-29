403
QARS Participates In International Amateur Radio Exhibition In Germany
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Amateur Radio Society (QARS) participated in the world's biggest event for amateur radio enthusiasts, the International Amateur Radio Exhibition in Friedrichshafen, Germany.
The QARS's pavilion at the exhibition, which wrapped up Sunday, drew significant interest from participants, who were introduced to the specifications of Qatari satellite Es'hail-2 launched in 2018.
The Es'hail-2 presentation was the most watched among all the other presentations delivered by participating amateur radio clubs and societies.
The International Amateur Radio Exhibition hosts the largest gathering of amateur radio organisations from around the world, along with numerous manufacturers of amateur radio equipment and devices, and several international and regional bodies involved in the hobby.
The participants also take part in seminars and lectures held alongside the exhibition.
The event includes a global forum for amateur radio enthusiasts, where topics related to the hobby and ways to develop it are discussed, particularly in light of the rapid growth in communications and information technology.
The exhibition also features displays of the latest and most advanced amateur radio equipment and devices, the holding of international licensing exams for aspiring amateur radio operators, in addition to honoring international enthusiasts who have long supported the hobby.
The QARS chairman, HE Abdullah bin Hamad al-Attiyah. expressed his happiness with the Society's participation in the International Amateur Radio Exhibition, following several successful past appearances.
He emphasised the importance of Qatari members attending such international events, where the QARS sets up its own pavilion to showcase Qatar's key achievements in recent years, along with the Society's notable accomplishments in the amateur radio community both regionally and globally.
HE al-Attiyah added that the exhibition presents a valuable opportunity for Qatari amateur radio enthusiasts to gain international experience, exchange knowledge with global experts, and stay updated on the latest technological advancements in amateur radio equipment and systems.
