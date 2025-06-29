Land Mobile Radio Market To Exceed USD 69.11 Billion By 2032, Driven By 11.84% CAGR Growth Report By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 25.24 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 69.11 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 11.84% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| . By Type (Portable, Vehicle-Mounted (Mobile))
. By Technology (Digital, Analog)
. By Frequency Band (30-50 MHz (Low VHF Band), 150-172 MHz (High VHF Band), 450-470 (UHF))
. By Application (Defense and Public Safety, Commercial, Construction, Transportation, Others)
Land Mobile Radio Market Thrives on Portable Devices, Digital Tech, and Defense Sector Demand Surge
By Type
Portable segment accounted for 60% share in the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market in 2023, owing to high demand of mobility and ease of operation in field. Many sectors, from pubic safety to defence, to transportation, widely use portable LMR devices because of their toughness, ability for instantaneous communication in an open crowd, and ability to easily function in a challenging environment.
From 2024 to 2032, the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market is segmented by type into the vehicle-mounted (mobile), backpack (portable), and handheld types and is estimated to be the fastest growing segment due to an increase in demand for reliable communication while on the move.
By Technology
In 2023, the revenue share of the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market of digital segment accounted for around 69%, showcasing the increasing shift from analog to digital systems. Compared to analog LMR, digital LMR has higher quality audio, more spectrum-efficient usage, and many sophisticated functions (e.g., encryption, GPS).
The analog segment is anticipated to gain the highest market share and will be the fastest-growing segment in the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market in terms of value from 2024 to 2032, due to its cost-effectiveness and simplicity. In particular, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in developing areas are using analog systems for fundamental voice communication requirements.
By Frequency Band
The 450–470 MHz (UHF) spectrum dominated the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market, accounting for nearly 59% of total revenue in 2023. It performs strongly due to improved signal penetration in urban/indoor areas, which make it suitable for public safety, and commercial and transportation applications.
By Application
In 2023, the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market was dominated by the Defense and Public Safety segment, which accounted for close to 45% of overall revenue. This is primarily because secure, immediate communication is vital in emergency response, law enforcement and military operations, where reliable and swift coordination is paramount.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- L3Harris Technologies Kenwood Corporation Simoco Wireless Solutions RELM Wireless Corporation Motorola Solutions Leonardo SpA Icom Inc. Hytera Communications JVC Tait Thales Group Sepura Limited
Recent Developments:
- In June 2025, L3Harris enhanced disaster response capabilities by deploying Falcon® radios with P25 Trunking. In May 2025, Kenwood USA partnered with PowerTrunk to offer turn-key P25 mobile/portable radios and infrastructure, targeting public safety deployments.
