Land Mobile Radio Market To Exceed USD 69.11 Billion By 2032, Driven By 11.84% CAGR Growth Report By SNS Insider

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) Market growth is driven by digital migration, hybrid LMRLTE/cloud integration, interoperability needs in public safety/defense, and cybersecurity enhancement. Land Mobile Radio Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider Report,"The Land Mobile Radio Market Size was valued at USD 24.24 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 69.11 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 11.84% over the forecast period 2025-2032." Land Mobile Radio Market Evolves with Rising Demand for Secure Communication Across Critical Industries The Land Mobile Radio (LMR) segment is experiencing high evolutionary growth, primarily due to increasing demand for indispensable and secure communication through LMR systems, across the industries such as public safety, transportation, utilities, and defense sectors. This allows voice conversations to be carried out at the same time, which is crucial in the event of an emergency or other mission-critical operation. The transition to digital technologies has strengthened LMR ability by increasing audio clarity, greater range, and higher interoperability. Regional Trends: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Surges Ahead The Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market in 2023 was led by North America, which represented approximately 38% of revenue, and the United States was the leader in the region. That leadership is backed by historical investments in public safety and advanced communication infrastructure. From 2024 to 2032, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for Land Mobile Radio (LMR) systems, with China leading the charge in the region. China is a dominant market due to the growing need for these systems caused by rapid industrialization, smart city developments, and growing public safety infrastructures. Europe is another substantial LMR market, supported by a robust public safety sector as well as transportation and utility markets. The adoption is positive for some countries including the likes of Germany and the UK which are taking steps towards modernization of their infrastructure and investing in a new secured communication infrastructure. Land Mobile Radio (LMR) systems are growing due to increasing infrastructure development, urban security requirements, and industrial expansion in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Adoption is currently being driven by public safety and commercial investments in countries such as Brasil, UAE, and South Africa.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 25.24 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 69.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.84% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Type (Portable, Vehicle-Mounted (Mobile))

. By Technology (Digital, Analog)

. By Frequency Band (30-50 MHz (Low VHF Band), 150-172 MHz (High VHF Band), 450-470 (UHF))

. By Application (Defense and Public Safety, Commercial, Construction, Transportation, Others)

Land Mobile Radio Market Thrives on Portable Devices, Digital Tech, and Defense Sector Demand Surge

By Type

Portable segment accounted for 60% share in the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market in 2023, owing to high demand of mobility and ease of operation in field. Many sectors, from pubic safety to defence, to transportation, widely use portable LMR devices because of their toughness, ability for instantaneous communication in an open crowd, and ability to easily function in a challenging environment.

From 2024 to 2032, the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market is segmented by type into the vehicle-mounted (mobile), backpack (portable), and handheld types and is estimated to be the fastest growing segment due to an increase in demand for reliable communication while on the move.

By Technology

In 2023, the revenue share of the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market of digital segment accounted for around 69%, showcasing the increasing shift from analog to digital systems. Compared to analog LMR, digital LMR has higher quality audio, more spectrum-efficient usage, and many sophisticated functions (e.g., encryption, GPS).

The analog segment is anticipated to gain the highest market share and will be the fastest-growing segment in the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market in terms of value from 2024 to 2032, due to its cost-effectiveness and simplicity. In particular, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in developing areas are using analog systems for fundamental voice communication requirements.

By Frequency Band

The 450–470 MHz (UHF) spectrum dominated the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market, accounting for nearly 59% of total revenue in 2023. It performs strongly due to improved signal penetration in urban/indoor areas, which make it suitable for public safety, and commercial and transportation applications.

By Application

In 2023, the Land Mobile Radio (LMR) market was dominated by the Defense and Public Safety segment, which accounted for close to 45% of overall revenue. This is primarily because secure, immediate communication is vital in emergency response, law enforcement and military operations, where reliable and swift coordination is paramount.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:



L3Harris Technologies

Kenwood Corporation

Simoco Wireless Solutions

RELM Wireless Corporation

Motorola Solutions

Leonardo SpA

Icom Inc.

Hytera Communications

JVC Tait

Thales Group Sepura Limited

Recent Developments:



In June 2025, L3Harris enhanced disaster response capabilities by deploying Falcon® radios with P25 Trunking. In May 2025, Kenwood USA partnered with PowerTrunk to offer turn-key P25 mobile/portable radios and infrastructure, targeting public safety deployments.

