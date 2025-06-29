Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ATESH: St. Petersburg Cadets Forced Into“Training” In Ukraine War

2025-06-29 08:05:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the partisan movement“ATESH” reported this on Telegram .

“An ATESH agent has recorded an alarming situation at the Military Institute of Communications at 32 Suvorovsky Prospekt in St. Petersburg. The main building is empty - it is undergoing repairs, and security is provided by a reinforced police patrol,” the report says.

The ATESH agent walked through the entire territory: the barracks and training buildings are deserted. Even at the checkpoint, where cadets used to serve, there is now no one.

“The reason is simple - almost all cadets have been forcibly sent on a so-called special military operation. Formally, this is presented as 'training practice,' but in reality, young people are often thrown into active military service without proper training,” the movement said.

Read also: Occupiers remove equipment from military base in Sevastopol – Atesh

Information about the mass involvement of cadets in combat operations was also confirmed by an ATESH agent from the headquarters of the Leningrad Military District.

“This is further confirmation of the deep personnel crisis in the Russian army,” ATESH emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian servicemen in the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region are setting fire to their own positions and refusing to carry out combat missions.

