Amir Meets King Of Spain

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Seville: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Sunday at the Royal Palace in Seville with HM King Felipe VI of Spain, on the sidelines of a dinner banquette held in honor of the heads of state and government participating in the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4), organized by the United Nations in Seville.





At the outset of the meeting, HM King of Spain welcomed HH the Amir, expressing his gratitude for accepting the invitation. His Majesty affirmed that this reflects the great interest the State of Qatar places in supporting development, pointing in this regard to the Fourth World Summit for Social Development, which Qatar will host in 2025.



His Majesty voiced his aspiration to strengthen relations in light of the agreements and memoranda of cooperation signed between the two countries, and the importance of supporting joint bilateral investments through small and medium-sized enterprises.



HM the King of Spain also reiterated his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Iranian attack on Al Udeid Air Base, praising HH the Amir's role in facilitating a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel.



For his part, HH the Amir stressed the State of Qatar's keenness to consolidate relations between the two countries and push them toward a more advanced level across all areas of existing cooperation, particularly in the cultural, educational, and security fields, in a manner that serves the common interests of the two friendly countries.



The meeting addressed the main topics on the conference agenda, particularly ways to activate international cooperation to support and finance development. The meeting also discussed ways to strengthen the close bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the latest regional and international developments of common interest.



The meeting was attended by a number of Their Excellencies, members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir, and by a number of Their Excellencies, senior officials from the Spanish side.

Amir attends dinner banquet hosted by Spain monarchs

